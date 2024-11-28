Israel secures EuroBasket spot: A tale of talent, depth, and determination

The Israel National Basketball Team defeated Ukraine not once but twice to secure their place at the 2025 EuroBasket tournament, which kicks off at the end of August.

Not only did they win both games, but these victories in this FIBA qualifying window mean that the blue-and-white won’t have to worry about their final two qualifiers in February, which can now serve as warmups for the main event in the summer.

The situation couldn’t have turned out better for Head Coach Ariel Beit Halachmi. He no longer needs to stress about beating either Portugal or Slovenia in a few months and can begin focusing on assembling his squad for the European Championships.

This summer, he will likely have Israel’s sole NBA representative, Deni Avdija, who plays for the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as Tamir Blatt, who was absent from this window due to injury.

After splitting their first two qualification games – a win against Portugal and a loss to Slovenia – Israel entered this window with a 1-1 record and the understanding that two victories against an 0-2 Ukrainian team would clinch their spot. After polishing off Ukraine in the first game, Israel faced a tough first half in the second matchup. Playing as the designated visitors in Riga, Latvia, Ukraine controlled the tempo early and led 40-29 at halftime. ISRAEL FORWARD Tomer Ginat celebrates after the blue-and-white clinched its spot in EuroBasket 2025 with an 88-75 victory over Ukraine in Riga, Latvia. (credit: FIBA/COURTESY)

Difficult first half

Israel struggled in the first half, but Beit Halachmi knew he had the more talented roster and, crucially, greater depth – factors that would prove decisive. Yam Madar, Khadeen Carrington, Tomer Ginat, and rising star Ben Saraf stepped up in the second half, leading Israel to outscore Ukraine 59-35 in the final twenty minutes.

The commanding comeback secured the victory and punched Israel’s ticket to one of four group-stage locations: Latvia, Poland, Cyprus, or Finland. The knockout rounds will be held in Riga.

“It was a great week,” Beit Halachmi reflected. “Both in terms of basketball and in terms of the players on my team. We played together and everyone contributed. In the first half, we were a little nervous, but I’m happy that in the second half we loosened up and showed our depth. Every player stepped up, and I’m proud of this result.”

Beit Halachmi has reason to be proud. He inherited a team that crashed out of the 2022 EuroBasket tournament after losing their last three group-stage games despite starting with two wins. Now, he has rejuvenated the squad into a well-oiled machine, with players united by a common goal.

Being part of a team

Yam Madar, the MVP of this qualifying window, emphasized the team’s camaraderie. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“We worked hard, and everyone gave their all to be here. The energy was incredible. Everyone pushed each other – whether they played a lot or a little. It was great fun. I was just one part of this team; everyone did an amazing job.”

Madar, who has established himself as the team’s undisputed floor general, is a lock for the European Championships. Meanwhile, another guard, projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, delivered a stellar performance that showcased his potential: 18-year-old Ben Saraf.

Saraf has skyrocketed up draft boards since joining Ulm in Germany this season, with some experts projecting him as a top-10 lottery pick. In the fourth quarter, Saraf dazzled with his scoring, passing, and fearless drives to the basket, leaving NBA scouts impressed. While it’s uncertain whether Saraf will play in the EuroBasket – his future NBA team may prefer he focuses on preparing for his rookie season – the young star hasn’t ruled it out.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Saraf said. “We came into these two games with the goal of advancing, and we succeeded. I thrive under pressure, and when faced with a challenge, I elevate my game. But it’s not just me – it’s the entire team. In the first half, we gave up too many easy baskets and weren’t aggressive enough. Ariel told us to ratchet up the intensity, and we responded in the second half. As for the summer, I hope to play, but I’m not thinking about it yet.”

Beit Halachmi remains focused on the collective rather than individual achievements.

“At the end of the day, we’re a team. When we play together, we win. I don’t usually highlight individual players; it’s about the group. We had a special connection, and in the end, we achieved this as a team.”