Hapoel Tel Aviv’s new era underway as Dimitrios Itoudis takes the coaching reins

Hapoel Tel Aviv has long been a club with ambition and a devoted fanbase, but recent moves by owner Ofer Yannay signal a commitment to taking the team to unprecedented heights.

Over the summer, the club assembled a roster designed to compete at the highest levels of basketball. NBA star Patrick Beverley headlined a lineup that also added Ish Wainwright, Marcus Foster, and Johnathan Motley, alongside Israeli stalwarts Tomer Ginat and Bar Timor.

Despite some early domestic success, Yannay saw an opportunity to strengthen the organization further. This week, Hapoel Tel Aviv unveiled one of the biggest coaching acquisitions in Israeli basketball history: Dimitrios Itoudis.

Taking the reigns

The 54-year-old Greek tactician, a two-time Euroleague champion, signed a three-year deal worth a reported $1 million per season, taking over the head coaching role from Stefanos Dedas. Dedas will remain with the team as Itoudis’s top assistant.

Itoudis, widely regarded as one of Europe's finest basketball minds, brings a resume that few can match. He led CSKA Moscow to Euroleague titles in 2016 and 2019 and most recently coached at Fenerbahce, where he parted ways last season. His arrival instantly raises expectations for Hapoel Tel Aviv.

“Hapoel always had the best fan base,” Yannay said. “This summer, we built a great roster, and now we have the best coaching staff. If you want to be competitive and build something for the long term, these are the ingredients you need. I’m very happy to have Coach Itoudis with us and can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Yannay and Itoudis’s relationship began at last year’s Euroleague Final Four in Berlin, where they met and discovered shared values and ambitions. A few weeks later, Yannay invited Itoudis to watch Hapoel in action at the Drive In Arena during the Israeli league finals. That visit left a lasting impression.

“It was a pleasure to meet Ofer and dive into his vision and passion,” Itoudis said. “It matches my expectations of trying to build something great. When we talk about building, it’s a process that takes time but is also very motivating. Although the team is already established in Israel and Europe, I hope that together, with health, vision, and hard work, we can match the expectations of the fans and management.”

Itoudis praised Yannay’s commitment to elevating basketball in Europe and their ongoing conversations about the sport’s potential.

"Ofer and I talked about life, basketball, and how to take the game to the next level. Basketball in Europe is a sleeping giant that needs to be awakened. We never stopped talking – not just about Hapoel but about basketball in general and what we can learn from the NBA. Conversations like these motivate me."

Hapoel’s immediate goal is clear: win the EuroCup and earn a coveted spot in the Euroleague for the 2025 season. However, Itoudis is cautious about setting lofty expectations too early.

“We haven’t spoken about specific targets yet. I haven’t even seen the team in action with the full roster,” he admitted. “We’ll travel to Sofia this week, but we won’t have a practice with the complete team until Bruno Caboclo arrives. What I can promise is that we’ll be a motivated team, focused on details and interaction.”

As someone who has visited Israel many times, Itoudis understands the special connection between Hapoel’s fans and the team.

“My first visit to Tel Aviv was in the 1990s. The fans here are incredibly devoted, and my job is to create a highly competitive atmosphere that strengthens that bond.

“I often compete with myself. When I don’t meet my potential, I feel disappointed. That’s why I’ll challenge myself and the team to constantly improve. I want to see how the players react under pressure and help them grow.”

Hapoel Tel Aviv is preparing to move from the 3,200-seat Drive-In Arena to the 11,000-seat Menora Mivtachim Arena, home to rival Maccabi Tel Aviv. While some fans worry that the larger venue will dilute the intimate atmosphere, Itoudis believes the move is essential for the team’s growth.

“When you’re a devoted fan, you want your team to succeed. Moving to Menora is a logical step for a club with big ambitions. The capacity at the Drive-In is only 3,500, and we’re aiming for 11,000. It’s about creating a platform where the team can perform at the highest level and attract more fans.”

He added: “Success depends on building trust with the fans. The players need to give an honest effort on the court. That effort will make the fans believe in us, and that’s how we create something sustainable.”

Itoudis acknowledges that his new role comes with significant challenges, including navigating the ongoing security situation in Israel.

“That’s the reality here, and I’m following the news closely. I was here last year during the finals when the team tied the series with Maccabi, so I understand the challenges we’ll face.”

Yannay, meanwhile, hinted at broader opportunities in European basketball beyond the Euroleague.

“Next summer, I believe there will be more options for teams like Hapoel to compete at a high level. We need to be ready for whatever comes – whether it’s the Euroleague or another top competition. That means having a strong team, a great coach, and a dedicated fan base.”

As he begins his journey with Hapoel Tel Aviv, Itoudis reflected on his personal philosophy.

“In life, you need to find your ‘why.’ Why are you doing this? Once you understand that, the ‘how’ becomes clear. For me, the ‘why’ is building something meaningful and striving for excellence.”

With Itoudis at the helm, Hapoel Tel Aviv enters a new era filled with ambition, accountability, and the drive to reach the top of European basketball. The journey ahead promises to be as challenging as it is rewarding.