Celebrating excellence: Israel’s Olympic year in review, aiming for future success

The Olympic Committee of Israel concluded 2024 with two significant announcements, celebrating the achievements of its athletes and coaches while reaffirming the leadership of Yael Arad as chair for another term. These milestones underscore a year of extraordinary success for Israeli sports.

The Olympic Committee has named its Athletes and Coaches of the Year, recognizing their exceptional contributions during a landmark year. The winners will be honored at a gala ceremony on December 17, 2024, in Tel Aviv.

Athletes of the Year

Tom Reuveni was named Male Athlete of the Year after his stellar performance in Paris, where he won gold in windsurfing. Representing the Bnei Herzliya club, Tom hails from Rosh Ha’ayin. Sharon Kantor, Olympic silver medalist and 2024 world champion in windsurfing, earned the title of Female Athlete of the Year. She represents the Michmoret Emek Hefer club and grew up in Avichail.

Coaches of the Year

Shany Hershko, head coach of the Israeli judo team, led his athletes to historic victories, including two Olympic silver medals for Inbar Lanir and Raz Hershko. His team also secured four medals at the 2024 European Championships. Ayelet Zussman, chief coach of the rhythmic gymnastics team, guided her athletes to a silver medal in the all-around competition at the Paris Olympics, achieving an unprecedented milestone for the discipline.

Young Athletes of the Year

Roy Dror, a rising star in archery, qualified for the Paris Olympics weeks after becoming the European Youth Champion and securing a team bronze at the same championship. He represents Koach HaSharon and grew up in Kfar Saba. Tamar Steinberg, U21 windsurfing world champion and a fifth-place finisher at the European senior championship, also earned the nomination for the European Olympic Committees’ Young Athlete of the Year. She represents the Sdot Yam club and grew up in Nachsholim. Rhythmic gymnastics coach Ayelet Zussman. (credit: Olympic Committee of Israel/Courtesy)

Breakthrough of the Year

Michael Yakoblev, a track cyclist, delivered record-breaking performances at the Paris Olympics and international championships. He set both an Israeli and Olympic record, narrowly missing the quarterfinals. He also claimed a historic silver in the Keirin event at the 2024 World Championships and a bronze at the European Championships.

Gili Lustig, CEO of the Olympic Committee of Israel, praised the winners, emphasizing that their achievements symbolize the dedication and teamwork propelling Israeli sports to new heights. Lustig remarked:

“This year has not been easy for any of us. Nevertheless, the Olympic achievements provided a beacon of professionalism and inspiration. These milestones result from hard work, structured programs, and unwavering commitment. The systematic approach and teamwork between the Olympic Committee, the eliite sports unit, sports federations, clubs, and the Ministry of Sports have elevated Israeli sports to unprecedented levels.”

Arad Re-Elected as Chair

In a unanimous decision, the Olympic Committee’s board reaffirmed Yael Arad’s leadership. Arad, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Israel’s first Olympic medalist, continues her tenure after steering Israeli sports to historic success since 2021.

Under her guidance, the Israeli delegation achieved a record-breaking seven medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, ranking in the top 8% of participating nations. Beyond athletic accomplishments, Arad has significantly improved support systems for athletes, initiated programs like LA2028 for young talent, and strengthened ties with the business sector.

Arad has also advocated internationally against attempts to exclude Israeli athletes from competitions, leveraging diplomatic support to uphold fairness in sports. Following her re-election, she expressed gratitude and optimism:

“I am confident that we will continue to work together with all key stakeholders in Israeli sports to ensure that the upcoming Olympic cycle is as successful as Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.”

Arad’s tenure includes a significant diplomatic achievement – a historic agreement with Germany in 2022, recognizing responsibility for the 1972 Munich massacre. This agreement, supported by IOC President Thomas Bach and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, was a landmark in honoring the memory of the 11 murdered athletes.

The past year presented unique challenges, particularly during Operation Iron Swords. Arad and Lustig devised a comprehensive action plan to safeguard athletes abroad while ensuring optimal preparation for Paris. The committee also faced domestic challenges concerning governmental overreach in elite sports, which Arad addressed with a call for renewed dialogue and collaboration:

“Our work has always been focused on supporting Israeli athletes’ achievements and successes. I hope initiatives interfering with the independence of elite sports will cease. Let us strive for mutual respect and understanding.”

Arad concluded with a heartfelt message, calling for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas and extending condolences to the families affected by recent tragedies. She also reaffirmed her commitment to the athletes and the Olympic community, stating: “Together, we will achieve and succeed.”