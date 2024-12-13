Daniel Peretz seizes moment with Bayern

Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is making waves in Germany as Bayern Munich’s rising star. The 24-year-old Tel Aviv native has seized a golden opportunity to start for the soccer powerhouse, earning starts in both the Bundesliga and Champions League this past week.

Joining the six-time European champion from Maccabi Tel Aviv in August 2023, Peretz waited patiently for his chance behind world-class goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. That opportunity came when Neuer broke a rib, sidelining him until the new year.

Peretz made his debut for Bayern Munich on December 4, stepping in as a substitute after Neuer was shown a red card during a DFB-Pokal German Cup match against Bayer Leverkusen. Although Bayern lost 1-0, the Israeli shot-stopper demonstrated poise under pressure. Days later, Peretz earned his first Bundesliga start, leading Bayern to a 4-2 victory over Heidenheim. Neither of the goals conceded was attributed to his errors, showcasing his competence on the pitch.

The following week, Peretz took to the grandest stage in European club soccer: the Champions League. Starting against Shakhtar Donetsk, he overcame a shaky start – conceding a goal in the fifth minute – to help Bayern rally for a dominant 5-1 comeback victory on the road.

While Peretz is not the first Israeli goalkeeper to play in the Champions League, he may be the first to represent one of the world’s most prestigious clubs in the competition.

'A dream come true'

“It’s a dream come true,” Peretz said after the match. “Playing in the Champions League couldn’t make me happier, especially securing a win after a tough start. There was plenty of time to recover after conceding the early goal, and we stuck to our style and game plan. Belief and hard work carried us through to victory.”

Reflecting on the importance of the win, he added: “No victory is ever taken for granted. We work hard on both attack and defense, and it’s rewarding to show my abilities at this level. I’ve always believed in myself, but playing against teams of this caliber elevates my game.”

Peretz’s roots in the Maccabi Tel Aviv youth system laid the groundwork for his promising career. He helped the team reach the UEFA Conference League Knockout Round Playoffs in the 2021/22 season. Now, as Bayern’s goalkeeper, Peretz has the opportunity to further refine his skills and compete at the highest level of European soccer.

Since joining Bayern, Peretz has faced challenges, including a minor injury and time spent waiting for his turn behind Neuer.

"It's challenging to be away from the game," Peretz explained. "Whether it's footwork or making saves, it's tough to stay sharp without competitive matches. Then, suddenly, you have to jump from zero to one hundred in an instant."

Before the match against Shakhtar Donetsk, Peretz focused on staying composed. “I was very excited – it’s not every day you get to play in the Champions League,” he said. “I woke up full of energy but stuck to my routine, listening to my body and preparing to play my game.”

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany praised Peretz’s performance.

“It’s not easy to be a goalkeeper at Bayern Munich – you need character. Daniel has shown that he brings something special to the team. I’m happy with his performance; he helped us a lot when we needed it.”

Amid speculation that Bayern might sign another goalkeeper as a safety net, technical director Max Eberl expressed confidence in Peretz.

“We’re not bringing in another goalkeeper in January,” Eberl said. “Daniel Peretz is a fantastic backup. He’s proven himself in the cup, Bundesliga, and now the Champions League. He also delivered great performances for the Israeli national team against Belgium and France. With Manuel Neuer returning soon, we have no concerns about this position.”

Peretz shares a close relationship with Neuer, soaking in advice and mentorship from the German veteran.

“I want to wish Manuel a full recovery,” Peretz said. “He’s been my idol since I started playing as a goalkeeper, and now he’s also a great friend who supports me on and off the pitch. It’s incredible to go from admiring him to learning from him daily.”

On the international stage, Peretz has been instrumental for Israel’s national team, excelling in Nations League matches against Belgium and France last month.

“It’s always an honor to represent Israel,” he said. “We’ve shown that we can compete with the best teams in the world. Our potential is limitless.”

Looking ahead, Peretz remains focused on Bayern’s goals for the season, especially in the Champions League.

“Our aim is to reach the final and win the tournament,” he emphasized. “With the new Champions League system, every game counts – victories can mean climbing five places in the standings. We’re giving it everything to succeed.”