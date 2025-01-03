Israel ice hockey teams heading to play in North America

The Israel Elite Hockey League (IEHL) will play it’s first game in North America, according to a press release from late December.

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, two of Israel’s ice hockey teams, the Jerusalem Capitals and HC Tel Aviv, will play in the USB arena in Belmont, New York, marking the first time professional hockey teams from Israel compete in the US.

The IEHL is coming to the @UBSArena !! pic.twitter.com/kWSiDQ3DAf — Israel Elite Hockey League (@IsraelHockey) December 23, 2024

According to the press release, hockey fans will be able to enjoy a variety of activities, including a meet-and-greet with the players and a community gathering for Jewish and Israeli hockey fans, before the game begins. The Israel Women's National team playing at the OneIce Arena near Netanya (credit: OneIce Group/Nimrod Gluckman)

'Monumental step forward' for Israeli hockey

“This game is a monumental step forward for Israeli hockey and a testament to the unifying power of sports,” Marc Brunengraber, co-owner of IEHL, said.

“We’re thrilled to bring this historic matchup to UBS Arena and share the passion of Israeli hockey with the world.”