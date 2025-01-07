Jewish and Israeli leaders propose North American venue for 2025 hockey championship

Amid challenges in hosting the 2025 IIHF World Championship Division IIA, Jewish and Israeli hockey leaders have united to propose relocating the tournament to a premier venue in North America.

This move comes after Australia's ice hockey federation recently canceled the planned international tournament, alluding to safety concerns linked to the participation of the Israeli national team. The cancellation highlights broader issues faced by Israeli athletes on the global stage.

Ice Hockey Australia (IHA) announced on Tuesday that the event, scheduled to take place in Melbourne in April, was canceled following consultations with local police and participating venues. Although the IHA’s statement did not explicitly mention Israel, local media reported that safety concerns over Team Israel's attendance were central to the decision.

“The decision was primarily made to ensure the safety and security of athletes, volunteers, spectators, and other participants,” the IHA stated.

For weeks, rumors have circulated that European teams have been delaying their flight bookings to attend the championship. However, it was the Israeli national team's general manager, Felix Kozak, who first addressed the players' safety concerns. Hockey stick and puck on ice (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"Australia is generally a safe country," Kozak noted. "There was zero security in Croatia when we last competed in the World Championship, and minimal security in Serbia last year – we had just one Serbian guard with a pistol," he said.

The development follows a rise in antisemitic incidents across Australia, prompting the creation of a national antisemitism task force. Among other occurrences of antisemitism, the December arson terrorist attack at the Adass Israel Synagogue of Melbourne in Ripponlea, a suburb of Melbourne, stands out.

Beyond sports, numerous plans and events in Australia – affecting both Arab and Jewish communities – have been canceled, highlighting the region's sensitivity to protests.

"The protests and anti-Israel activities in Melbourne have escalated significantly since we won the bid to host the championship, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of the event," stated Ryan O'Handley, President of the Ice Hockey Australia, in an email sent to his board on December 28.

"Victoria Police has informed us that there is a high likelihood of an incident occurring during the championship due to the growing anti-Israel sentiment in Melbourne," the email read.

The newly formed Organizing Committee in North America aims to provide a solution for the 2025 championship by hosting the event at a world-class venue on the Eastern Coast of the United States. Mikhael Horowitz, former CEO of the Ice Hockey Federation of Israel, emphasized the importance of this effort.

“We see this as an opportunity to take a lower-level championship, typically held in small venues, and bring it to a grand stage in North America. This isn’t just about solving a problem; it’s about inspiring players and growing the sport globally,” he said.

The committee’s proposal leverages its extensive experience, including the upcoming Israel Elite Hockey League (IEHL) showcase game at UBS Arena in New York this March between teams from Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Proposed venue

The proposed venue offers top-tier facilities and easy access for teams and fans, ensuring an exceptional environment for international hockey. To address travel concerns, the committee and sponsors also plan to subsidize transportation costs for participating teams, removing financial barriers and ensuring full participation.

“The Jewish and Israeli hockey community has always been driven by a spirit of collaboration and innovation,” said a press release from Israel Hockey this week. “This proposal reflects a unified effort to not only address the immediate challenges of hosting the 2025 World Championship but to elevate the tournament to new heights by expanding its global reach.”

The challenges faced by Israeli hockey extend beyond logistics. In recent months, antisemitic incidents have increased globally, creating additional hurdles for Israeli athletes. Australia’s decision to cancel the Melbourne tournament underscores the broader security concerns tied to hosting events involving Israeli teams.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the cancellation as “unfortunate” but emphasized that the decision was made independently by Ice Hockey Australia.

“We’re addressing in every single way possible these issues because we understand that antisemitism is very hurtful for the Jewish community,” Albanese said.

As the hockey world awaits a decision, the Organizing Committee remains optimistic.

“We have reached out directly to the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation and are hopeful that the council will discuss and vote to approve our proposal. We have approximately four months to finalize the plan,” Horowitz noted. “With cooperation and commitment, we can provide an unforgettable experience for players and fans.”

Despite these challenges, Israeli hockey continues to achieve milestones. The U20 team will compete in Serbia this January after winning gold last year, moving up to a higher division. The women’s national team is also set to compete in February, reflecting the country’s growing presence in international hockey.

Horowitz noted that these accomplishments underscore the resilience of the Israeli hockey community.

“This isn’t just about Israel hosting in North America; it’s about creating a shared vision to overcome obstacles and elevate the tournament’s stature,” he said.

The Jewish and Israeli hockey communities are ready to rise to the occasion, turning challenges into opportunities to grow the sport and celebrate its unifying spirit.