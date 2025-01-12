Hapoel Jerusalem shocks Hapoel Tel Aviv in 92-77 blowout at Yad Eliyahu

Hapoel Jerusalem stunned Hapoel Tel Aviv 92-77 on Saturday night in Israeli top-tier action, as the capital city Reds took care of the upstart hosts, who played their first game at their new home Yad Eliyahu.

For the past decade, Hapoel Tel Aviv played at the Drive-In Arena, but with an all-star studded team and an owner in Ofer Yannay who has lofty dreams, the Reds outgrew their home arena.

Hapoel more than easily doubled their season ticket base – going from 3,000 to close to 8,000 in absolutely no time. Not everyone was happy with the move as the club’s Ultras numbering roughly 200 fans boycotted the move and watched the game at a local drinking establishment. The Ultras, who normally lead the songs and choreography for the entire fanbase, were no doubt missing.

There had been much talk heading into the game that Jerusalem was just going to be wallflowers against Dimitrios Itoudis’s powerhouse, however that ended up being far from reality as Yonatan Alon’s squad was off and running from the get-go to take the win.

Yad Eliyahu was decked out in Red as the Hapoel faithful who pulled up to the legendary arena were greeted with their colors emblazoned all over the facility. On the outside, at the top of the building, red lights glowed while all of the gates made sure to have Hapoel Tel Aviv logo signs at each turnstile to welcome the fans. Hapoel Tel Aviv posting the final score on their social media. January 11, 2025 (credit: SCREENSHOT/FACEBOOK/USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CLAUSE 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT LAW)

Inside the arena, players’ photos were placed above each of entrances, a number of Hapoel merchandise stands were placed at various locations while a special memorial for all of the club’s fans who were killed by Hamas terrorists since the beginning of the war was also placed at one of the central areas.

Yovel Zoosman set the tone early while Khadeen Carrington and Jared Harper also scored at will, but Patrick Beverley showed his NBA prowess and Tomer Ginat ruled the inside to give Hapoel Tel Aviv a slim 30-29 lead after the opening quarter.

From there Justin Smith started to control the paint while Harper and scored as well to take a 53-49 lead at halftime.

At halftime, the fans went straight for the food in the corridors of the hallowed facility with plenty of new choices from chicken schnitzels to hot dogs, french fries and popcorn being offered but the most exciting part for the supporters were seeing some of the legendary players of the past milling around taking pictures, signing autographs and making small talk. From Raviv Limonad to Dror Hajaj and from Meir Tapiro to Shimon Amsalem to name a few, smiles, laughs and chit chat was the name of the game for the 15-minute break.

The second half

Harper and Zoosman came out flying in the second half as Jerusalem opened up a double-digit lead, Antonio Blakeney and Guy Palatin tried to keep Tel Aviv in the game, but Carrington continued to pour points in to help the visitors notch the win. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Carrington, a naturalized Israeli who is also a member of the national team, is without a question a huge addition to any team and when a player of his caliber is also considered as a Sabra and does not count against the club’s foreigner limit, then he is even more valuable. The 29-year old was born in Trinidad and Tobago and played his college ball at Seton Hall before heading overseas where he has played in a half a dozen different countries before arriving in Israel in 2022.

One of the league’s most valuable players so far this season, Carrrington led Jerusalem with 26 points. Harper added 21 points, Smith scored 16 points while Zoosman chipped in with 11 points in the victory. Beverley scored 18 points and Ginat put in 17 points for Tel Aviv in the loss.

In other action, Maccabi Tel Aviv crushed Hapoel Haifa 106-67 as the yellow-and-blue had six players who finished in double figures to take the win.

Oded Katash’s team came out sluggish as the Carmel Reds took full advantage of the situation with Tyler Bey propelling the hosts to an early lead. But the visitors pulled it together very quickly as Jaylen Hoard, Levi Randolph along with Rafi Menco and youngster Omer Mayer started to score at will and outscored Haifa 58-32 over the second half to take the victory.

“We have had many challenges and we can use them as excuses,” Katash said. “But the fans want to see spirit from us and it’s not that simple. We have tried throughout this season and at certain times we were able to give a fighting spirit but that is what we have to do for our supporters and that is what they expect to see from us.”

Randolph also looked back at the win.

“We played a team with a lot of weapons and they have a lot of great pieces. We knew we would have to play well at both ends. We needed this win and we came together and did a great job.”

Also, Hapoel Holon slipped by Hapoel Galil Elyon 80-77 as Brendan Adams and Jalen Adams starred for the Purples, who survived a late comeback to notch the win.

Guy Goodes’s squad saw Netanel Artzi score early on in the game while Rawle Alkins and Lior Carreira kept the game close for Guni Izraeli’s team.

But Brendan Adams nailed a triple to end the first quarter, which set Holon on a roll with points aplenty by Jalen Adams and Idan Zalmanson to give the hosts a 48-31 advantage at halftime.

Michale Kyser, Jalen Adams and Brendan Adams kept scoring to keep Holon comfortably in front but Lukas Goldenberg, Alkins and Marcus Carr pulled the visitors to within three points with 14.3 seconds left in the game. However, Alkins hit the rim on a potential game tying triple as Goodes’s team escaped with the victory.

“We played well for three quarters and we did what we needed to and moved the ball really well,” Goodes began. “But Galil came back and we had to hold on at the end of the game as we turned over the ball seven times in the last quarter. Ultimately, a win is a win and that’s what is most important for us. We all need to be positive and we all have to stay together as we head into the crucial Play-In game.”

Zalmanson spoke about the win. “We won the game which is what was most important, though they did come back in the fourth. We have to learn from this and improve our play but all in all this was a very important win for us as we head into the second game of the Play In next week.”