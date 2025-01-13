Surprising victories shake things up in Israeli soccer

Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ironi Tiberias played to an entertaining 2-2 draw by the shores of the Kineret this week, with both sides splitting the points in what turned into a pulsating Israel Premier League match.

After a quiet opening 44 minutes, Tel Aviv’s Dor Turgeman was fouled in the box and calmly converted the resulting penalty to the right of the ’keeper, giving the yellow-and-blue a 1-0 lead at halftime. Less than a minute into the second half, Nemanja Stojic doubled Maccabi’s advantage with a close-range finish, putting the visitors ahead 2-0. However, Tiberias responded swiftly. Basam Zaarura cut the lead to 2-1, and Haroon Shapso found the dramatic equalizer in injury time to secure a well-earned point for the hosts.

Maccabi head coach Žarko Lazetić, serving a one-game ban, expressed his disappointment with the result.

“It was difficult and tough to watch the game from the stands. In the first half, we played well and took the lead, but we didn’t assess the situation properly, and we were punished. We concede a lot of goals from set pieces – it’s a big problem. We lost the points, and it’s our fault.”

Ironi Tiberias head coach Eliran Hodeida also reflected on the match.

“We started the game poorly; we were a bit insecure. But as the game went on, we found our confidence. At 2-0, we still believed we could come back, and we even dominated Maccabi Tel Aviv, as crazy as it sounds. I believe we deserved the point. We’re strong on set-pieces, and we knew Maccabi lacked confidence in this area, having conceded many set-piece goals this season.”

Meanwhile, Bnei Reineh stunned Beitar Jerusalem with a 4-1 victory, spoiling the anticipated debut of Omer Atzily in front of a packed Teddy Stadium.

Saar Fadida stole the show for the visitors with a brace. Beitar’s night started promisingly as Atzily converted a sixth-minute penalty, sending the home crowd into euphoria. However, just a minute later, Fadida silenced the fans with a header to level the match. In the 35th minute, Beitar’s Jean Marcelin was shown a red card for a reckless tackle, leaving the hosts with 10 men.

Bnei Reineh capitalized on the numerical advantage. Sambinha netted from close range off a corner just before halftime, and Fadida added his second goal moments into the second half to make it 3-1. In stoppage time, Sayed Abu Farhki scored the fourth to seal the dominant win.

Bnei Reineh head coach Sharon Mimer was thrilled with the result.

“There’s no doubt the early penalty could have changed the course of the game. But we showed our character. We scored early and dampened Beitar’s momentum. This was one of our best performances, and while the score was 4-1, it could have been even more.”

Beitar head coach Barak Itzhaki lamented his team’s defensive collapse.

“We started well, with an incredible atmosphere here. But once again, we fell apart after the red card. Our defensive game wasn’t good enough. Conceding four goals at home is unacceptable, even against 10 players. We need to figure out what went wrong and fix it.”

Elsewhere, Maccabi Haifa dominated Ironi Kiryat Shmona in a 4-1 rout, led by Dia Saba’s brace.

Despite missing an 18th-minute penalty, the Greens rebounded as Dolev Haziza converted a spot kick in the 36th minute. Saba doubled the lead in the 38th after capitalizing on a defensive error and added his second just before halftime for a 3-0 advantage. Jardel pulled one back for Kiryat Shmona in the 64th minute, but veteran Lior Refaelov sealed the emphatic win.

Haifa head coach Barak Bachar reflected on the performance.

“This period has been tough for us, but today we showed tremendous teamwork and fight. We started strong, pressured them, and got the result we wanted.”

At Sammy Ofer Stadium, Hapoel Beersheba narrowly edged Hapoel Haifa 1-0, with Paul Garita’s 82nd-minute strike proving the difference.

Beersheba coach Ron Kozuk praised his team after the match.

“This was a tough game, as expected. I’m pleased we managed to fight and take the points. We have the hunger and desire.”

Hapoel Haifa coach Roni Levy voiced his concerns about his team’s depth.

“Our situation is dangerous professionally. With injuries and a short roster, we’re struggling to even hold proper training sessions. Despite this, I’m proud of the players’ effort.”

Maccabi Netanya overwhelmed Bnei Sakhnin 4-0 as Igor Zlatanovic delivered a hat trick.

Zlatanovic scored off a corner, added a penalty in first-half stoppage time, and completed his treble in the 82nd minute. Mohammed Dejeti also found the back of the net.

Netanya head coach Yossi Abukasis praised his players’ effort.

“This was one of our best performances this season. The players were disciplined, organized, and committed.”

Bnei Sakhnin coach Slobodan Drapic shared the other perspective.

“We conceded too many easy goals. It’s frustrating because we had been making progress, but we’ve taken a step back.”

In other action, Maccabi Petah Tikva blanked Hapoel Jerusalem 2-0, with Anas Mahmid scoring a second-half brace.

Petah Tikva coach Tamir Luzon commented: “This win gives us confidence. We’ve been waiting for a performance like this, and it showed the strength of teamwork over individual play.”

Jerusalem coach Ziv Arie was upset with his side’s lack of execution on key chances.

“We dominated the game, but a mistake cost us. A 0-0 draw would have been fair, but we didn’t respond well.”

Finally, Ashdod SC and Hapoel Hadera played to a 1-1 draw by the port city.

Roie Levy scored for Ashdod in the 65th minute, but Dan Einbinder’s late penalty equalized for Hadera, as both teams walked away with a point.