Dan Kraft and Kevin Youkilis reflect on ‘eye-opening’ mission to Israel

In the wake of the tragic events of October 7 – and with the continued hope of the hostages’ return – Dan Kraft, a prominent Boston-based philanthropist, and former Major League Baseball star Kevin Youkilis embarked on a solidarity mission to Israel that was both deeply emotional and profoundly impactful. The trip, organized by Kraft and his wife Wendy, is part of a long family tradition of supporting Israel, one that spans generations.

“Wendy and I have been leading missions to Israel for the last dozen or so years,” Kraft told ILTV on Saturday night from Kraft Stadium in Jerusalem. “My parents, [New England Patriots owner] Robert and Myra, of blessed memory, used to lead missions as well, so it’s l’dor v’dor – from generation to generation,” said Kraft.

“For us, it’s really the joy of seeing Israel through other people’s eyes. Kevin’s become a good friend over the last several years, and he always said, ‘I want to get to Israel.’ I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, you’ll come, you’ll come.’ When October 7 happened, he said, ‘No, I want to get to Israel, now.’”

Kraft recalled questioning whether Youkilis, surrounded by older participants from Boston, truly wanted to join.

Raising awareness

The trip – under the auspices of the Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP) – was not just about solidarity but also about raising awareness. CJP unites the Greater Boston Jewish community around a common purpose: to ignite positive change at home, in Israel, and across the globe

Kraft’s family foundation, established after his father received the Genesis Prize in Jerusalem, has been active in combating antisemitism for the past five years.

“My dad wanted to start a foundation because he was seeing what was happening on campuses in America. He said, ‘We’ve got to do whatever we can now to stop this, make people aware of the problem – people who are not Jewish – and get them to identify with what antisemitism is and stand up to it.’”

For Youkilis, who had long dreamed of visiting Israel, the trip was transformative.

"It has been one of the most eye-opening trips I've ever had in my life," he shared. "From everything that Israel is about and stands for, it was truly a special trip to come here for my first time."

The itinerary took them from historical and cultural landmarks to sites marked by the scars of recent tragedy. “We went everywhere – from some deep, emotional things we had to witness in Kibbutz Be’eri and the Nova Festival site. I don’t think you can put it into words until you see what kind of destruction happened and how bad it was on October 7.”

The emotional weight of the trip was matched by a sense of purpose.

“For us Jewish people in the United States, all we’re trying to do is put out the true story,” Youkilis said. “There’s a lot of stuff that is misrepresented and doesn’t get reported properly, and it needs to be.

“These places were very emotional to be at, but it was the most amazing and important place I could be – to see firsthand not only what happened on October 7 but to understand this country as a whole.”

Yet amid the pain, Youkilis also discovered Israel’s vibrancy and diversity.

“It’s an amazing country, and it’s just booming with all the technology, the growth – there are cranes everywhere. It’s just special from top to bottom.”

This journey to Israel was particularly meaningful for Youkilis given his strong Jewish roots. Born and raised in a Jewish family in Cincinnati, Ohio, he has always embraced his heritage, earning the nickname “The Greek God of Walks” during his MLB career with the Boston Red Sox. Despite the Greek-sounding last name, Youkilis’s Jewish identity has been a central part of his life. His connection to Israeli baseball deepened when he served as a coach for Team Israel during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, helping guide the team on the international stage.

Over his impressive MLB career, Youkilis played for the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Chicago White Sox, earning two World Series titles with the Red Sox and finishing with a .281 career batting average, 150 home runs, and three All-Star selections.

Reflecting on his heritage during the trip, Youkilis shared: “So many special moments – from the Dead Sea, Masada, and many more – that I learned about as a Jewish child in America, and then to see them is so special. That we gave charity to plant trees, and then to go to the forests and see the trees that were planted – I could go on for hours about this...”

One of the most significant experiences was meeting Israel President Isaac Herzog.

“The message we shared with him is that a lot of the things that Israel needs are not just from Jewish people, but also from non-Jews in America and around the world,” Youkilis emphasized. “For them to come and experience Israel, to see the amazing things going on, and really just the culture.”

He was struck by Israel’s rich tapestry of communities.

“To see all the cultures from within the country – the Jews, Druze, Christians, Arabs, Bedouin – it’s beautiful and very diverse. And I think that is one of my biggest takeaways. This is an extremely diverse country, and not what you would expect it to be. While it is a Jewish State, it is not just a Jewish State for Jews, but a Jewish State for all.”

For Dan Kraft, the trip also highlighted his deep connection to Israeli sports. In addition to his philanthropic work, Kraft has been instrumental in promoting sports initiatives in Israel through the Kraft Family Sports Campus in Jerusalem and has played a key role in supporting Israel Lacrosse, fostering athletic development and cross-cultural connections.

As part of the Kraft family, closely linked to the New England Patriots and the broader world of sports philanthropy, Dan continues to champion initiatives that bridge communities through shared values and experiences.

For both Kraft and Youkilis, this journey to Israel was more than just a visit – it was an affirmation of solidarity, a commitment to combating misinformation, and a powerful reminder of the enduring strength and diversity of the Israeli people and the special bond with their American brethren.