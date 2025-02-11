Beersheba maintains hold on first place

Hapoel Beersheba blanked Ashdod SC 2-0 this week to get back onto the winning track and continue to maintain first place in the Israel Premier League standings.

Alon Turgeman nodded home the opening goal thanks to a cross by Amir Ganach in the fifth minute to take an early 1-0 lead. The Southern Reds tried to add to their advantage but it took them until deep into second half stoppage time and after two Ashdod players were sent off as Shalev Harush and Shahar Rosen were both shown red cards in the 88th and 90th minutes, respectively.

Iuri Medeiros, who just joined Ron Kozuk’s team during the winter transfer window, sent a left-footed strike into the Ashdod goal in the 98th minute to close out the game and hand the visitors the three points.

“We were very soft, especially in midfield and that gave them chances,” Kozuk began following the game. “That made me change my system a bit from a 4-3-3 to 3-5-2 because I felt that we were losing the middle every time and players were running into the free space. It’s definitely the same Beersheba team, but the games have simply become more difficult. Teams are preparing better for us and have more to play for in preparation for the playoffs and are more committed. We need to raise the level of our game.”

Ashdod coach Klemi Saban reflections on the match

"Were we their equal? Yes, we created enough chances to score, especially in the second half, but we didn't know how to take advantage of them... We played with our heart. I trust the players and know that the situation will be much better going forward."

Elsewhere, Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2-1 as Nemanja Stojic bagged a second-half brace to secure the three points and the win.

After a goalless first half, Stojic headed home a Gaby Kanichowsky corner kick to give Zarko Lazetic’s team a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute, but Alfrdeo Stephens drew the northerners even roughly a quarter-hour later by capitalizing in ’keeper Roie Mishpati’s poor effort. However, Stojic scored from in close in the 74th minute to give Maccabi the lead for good as it collected the victory.

“It was a tough game,” Lazetic said. “In the first half, we played without passion and we didn’t create many chances. They prepared well, but in the second half, we completely dominated the game. The defense was exceptional.

Sometimes mistakes are made that lead to goals. We tried not to concede.”

Maccabi and Hapoel drew 1-1 in a charged Haifa derby that saw Guy Melamed take center stage after having recently crossed town from the Carmel Reds to the Greens, as well as a late goal from Barak Bachar's captain Lior Refaelov to rescue a point for his squad.

After a goalless first half, a Sean Goldberg own-goal gave Hapoel a 1-0 lead. It looked like Gadi Kinda had drawn Maccabi even soon thereafter but the Virtual Assistant Referee determined that there had been a handball and the marker was disallowed.

As the Greens continued having chance after chance, Refaelov finally broke through and blasted the ball into the far corner of the goal in the 98th minute to split the points.

“We can divide this game into two halves,” Maccabi Haifa coach Barak Bachar began. “In the first half I felt we should have taken the lead and on our first attack we could have scored. Guy Melamed also had opportunities but this has been the story of the season, creating chances and not scoring. We didn’t start the second half well and then we conceded a strange goal from a set-piece. We deserved a win so this draw is very disappointing.”

“It’s a very cruel way as to how this game ended,” Hapoel bench boss Roni Levy said. “I’m proud of my players. There was a lot of pressure and Maccabi Haifa is a team with exceptional talent.”

Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Hadera played to a goalless draw to split the points at Teddy Stadium.

“We should have done things much quicker on the pitch in order to create space,” Beitar bench boss Barak Itzhaki began. “We didn’t have space in the second half. In the first half we had so many chances and we weren’t able to score. We ended up with a disappointing draw, which is a shame, it’s a game we should have won.”

Hadera head coach Nimrod Kostika added: “We worked all week after the game with Maccabi Haifa, which we came away very disappointed in. We went into perhaps the toughest away game in the league, we came prepared and we exploited their weaknesses. We are on the rise, and besides Maccabi Tel Aviv, we have games against teams at our level so it’s time for us to take advantage of that. We’ll take the point here and move forward.”

Maccabi Netanya slipped by Hapoel Jerusalem 2-1 as a pair of second-half goals spurred a late comeback win to snatch the points.

Matan Hozez opened the scoring with a penalty in the 21st minute to give the capital city Reds a 1-0 lead. However, Oz Bilu took advantage of an errant pass by Nadav Zamir in the 70th minute to draw even, while Itay Ben Shabbat headed home a free kick eight minutes later to take the lead for good and give the hosts the three points.

“We fell behind in the 20th minute when we were actually playing well,” Netanya coach Yossi Abukasis began. “We conceded the goal and started chasing after them. Fortunately, Jerusalem didn’t score a second goal, but we were stressed when we did give up that goal, and I told the players to relax at half-time, that we were playing under pressure. I think we were much better in the second half and mounted a great comeback.”

Bnei Sakhnin downed Maccabi Bnei Reineh 2-0 to take the three points and the win.

Sambinha’s 20th minute own-goal gave Sakhnin a 1-0 lead while Alexandre Ramalingom doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the second half to close out the victory for Slobodan Drapic’s squad.

Maccabi Petah Tikva dropped Ironi Tiberias 2-1 to take the points.

Wilson Harris put Petah Tikva in front with a 34th minute marker while Amir Altoury gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the 70th minute. Ben Vehaba cut the lead a few minutes later but that’s as close as the hosts would get.