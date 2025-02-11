Israel grabs Invictus Games gold, bronze

On Monday at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Team Israel achieved remarkable success by securing two medals.

The blue-and-white clinched the gold medal in wheelchair basketball with a commanding 62-7 victory over the United States. Additionally, Team Israel earned a bronze medal in wheelchair curling after a thrilling match against Canada.

In the basketball semifinals, the Israelis beat Team Unconquered 55-14 after topping the Netherlands 39-6 in the preliminary round. In curling, Israel beat Colombia and Lithuania twice before falling to the United Kingdom 3-1 in the semis and then recovering for a narrow extra-end triumph over Canada in the third-place match.

Founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

The Games aim to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. TEAM ISRAEL dominated the United States 62-7 in the Wheelchair Basketball final yesterday at the Invictus Games in Vancouver to earn the gold medal. (credit: Courtesy)

Israel's Invictus champions

Israel made its debut at the Düsseldorf Games in 2023 where the team captured 14 medals, including three golds in table tennis. Israel’s delegation to the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler comprises 20 athletes, all members of the Zahal Disabled Veterans Organization.

These athletes, who have sustained injuries during IDF service, are set to compete in various disciplines, including swimming, cycling, archery, table tennis, and indoor rowing.