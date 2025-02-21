 National Team newcomer Eitan Burg ready for his shot on the big stage

Eitan Burg is undoubtedly one of the most exciting new names on the Israel basketball National Team as it prepares for the upcoming European Championship qualifying window that begins on Friday night against Portugal in Riga, Latvia.

The 22-year-old guard plays his club ball with Bnei Herzliya and has shown a season-by-season improvement to earn his selection to the senior team not by grace but by merit.

The only Israeli player not available to be called up for the qualifying windows is Deni Avdija due to the fact that he plays in the NBA, and Burg was selected to the 14-player initial roster last week before Tamir Blatt, Yam Madar, Tomer Ginat, Khadeen Carrington and Yuval Zoosman were released from the squad due to injuries.

With Burg on the cusp of making his blue-and-white debut, the guard sat down with The Jerusalem Post at the new Hadar Yosef and opened up about absolutely everything from, hoops, his dreams and beyond.

"I'm very excited and I am not taking it for granted at all to be here," Burg began as he continuously spoke of being called up with reverence throughout the conversation. "Without a doubt, this is the most exciting moment I've had in my career so far, to represent the country, especially in a time like this with such great teammates. It's a privilege and it's fun to be here for the first time."

The phonecall that changed everything

Burg immediately turned to the moment that he found out about being called up to the National Team camp.

“After a morning practice with Herzliya I suddenly received phone calls from six or seven people at the same time. The first was from my partner, so I answered that one right away and she told me that the roster had been published on the Israel Basketball Association’s website and on their Instagram account and that my name was there. It was one of the best feelings that I had felt in a long time, especially after we lost in the State Cup semifinals. It's something that really helped me personally and lifted my spirits up. In no way am I taking this for granted, I appreciate the privilege of being here.”

Also on the National Team is Burg’s former Elitzur Netanya teammate Ben Saraf, as the pair starred together in a magical 2022/23 season. Saraf is currently one of the stars for Ulm in the German basketball League and will enter the NBA Draft in June. Burg was named as the Israeli Player of the Season in that year in the Leumit League while Saraf was chosen as the league’s top Sixth Man.

As soon as Saraf stepped onto the Hadar Yosef court, he and Burg were very excited to see each other and hugged for a long time. Burg couldn’t believe that in less than two years since they played together in the second league, they would be playing together on the senior National Team.

"No way I would have imagined this as being possible so quickly," Burg admitted. "Perhaps for Ben things happened a little more naturally as it's not every day you see a kid like him that is so talented – he's truly one in a generation. In my case, I didn't think it was possible at this point in time, but everything aligned properly with a lot of work, modesty and humility. I'm happy for this opportunity and the opportunity to play again with Ben. It's special, very special."

Like Burg, Gur Lavi and Guy Palatin – who grew up and developed in the Leumit League – were also called up to the National Team for the first time.

“It's fun to be a part of this and see that players I played against in the second division are also making this leap. Israeli basketball is in the hands of good guys who want to work, are humble and hungry, want to learn and it's great to see that.”

There are many senior players who are absent in this window and that is a fact that can’t be ignored. With that, it’s expected that Burg will have a more significant place in the rotation, but there is no doubt that he would like to collaborate with players of the caliber of Blatt and Madar, with the latter even growing up in Beit Dagan like him and being considered his role model.

"First of all, I really like both of them, they are both my friends and everyone has their own reasons for not being here in this window,” Burg said. “At the end of the day, I can only focus on myself and ensure that every minute I am on the court will be the minute in which I play the hardest I have played so far.”

Burg will be playing under Ariel Beit Halachmi and is excited about the opportunity.

“The truth is, most of the players I played with have played for him at one point or another, so I'm very excited about it as I've only heard good things. I'm someone who really likes to learn and work and I really respect Ariel and the things he's done here in recent years.”

The team has already secured its place in this summer’s Eurobasket and the current window is mainly an opportunity for several players to prove themselves in the hope of reaching the final roster, which is something that is driving Burg.

“It's a dream of mine but I don't want to make a statement or anything. Again, with a lot of modesty and humility, I am very grateful for the opportunity that I've received right now. I will do my best in this window and if they call me up or need me, I will be there.”

Herzliya is in fourth place in league play with a 10-7 record and has surprised many.

“The main factor for our success I think is the connection between all of the players. We have a lot of fun in each other's company, even off the court as we meet every day after practice. We spend a lot of time together and I think this connection is what allows us to be so in sync on the court as we move as a unit and are there for each other.”

Burg is one of the best Israeli players in the league this season, with 10.7 points, shooting 50% from two, 37.1% on three-pointers, 87.2% from the free-throw line, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.9 fouls and a 10.1 efficiency index in 22.4 minutes per game. In November, he was named Israeli Player of the Month.

Interestingly enough, the 6-foot-2 (1.91m) guard has been in the starting lineup in only two of 17 league games and came off the bench in the other 15.

“I feel comfortable in any position for which I am needed. Whether I come off the bench or I am in the starting lineup, it doesn't make much difference to me. I'm focused on my minutes on the court, that the team is playing well and that we can win, that's the most important thing.”

Burg’s father is singer Eddie Butler, who represented Israel at the 1999 Eurovision competition with the song "Birthday."

“My father follows my career and we're in almost daily phone contact. Although my father doesn't live in Israel, he lives in the United States, he is proud, supportive and backs me. He gives advice in whatever way he feels can help me, as someone who has dealt with certain pressures and expectations in his life in another field, music. It's nice to have someone like him supporting me.”

Burg can play both the point guard and shooting guard positions and can excel at both depending on the situation at hand.

“If there is a great point guard on the team, I will move to the 2 position, if there is a more dominant 2, I will move to the 1. Ultimately, I want to be the best that I can be at both positions. I think it will help me a lot personally in my career and for the teams I will be a part of, every player who knows how to play both solves a lot of problems for any team.”

As for what he needs to improve on, Burg didn’t hold back.

“In general, I need to improve everything! If I had to point out something that I want to work on, it’s consistency. Points, assists, rebounds, turnovers, everything. Being more consistent as a player and showing a consistent graph to my play, that’s key.”

Burg is expected to be a hot commodity in the Israeli basketball market this summer. Since it was Dan Shamir who brought him to Herzliya for his first season with the club, could that perhaps influence a move to Jerusalem where the former coach is not the general manager?

“Right now, I really have a goal in mind, which is this National Team window and in particular the success of my club team that I am currently committed to, Bnei Herzliya. That is most important to me.”

Burg, whose biggest dream is to play in the Euroleague, was honest, frank and straight to the point about the goals he has with the National Team.

“I can't really speak about the National Team from experience because this is my first-ever window in the senior Israeli side. I'm coming in super hungry and humble, with a lot of humility and respect for those who were here before me. Of course, if I'm on the court I won’t give just 100%, but 1,000%."