Israel’s ‘Reserve Team’ youth train with National Team coach, players

An emotional event took place last week at the Israel Football Association’s National Training Center in Shefayim, where over 60 children of reservists participated in a special training session led by Israel National Team Coach Ran Ben Shimon, alongside National Team players Dor Peretz, Idan Nachmias, and Yarden Shua.

“We are happy to host these wonderful children, whose parents have served the country during the war, at the home of Israel’s national team,” said Ben Shimon.

“This is our way of saying thank you and recognizing the contribution of our reservists. The children were thrilled to step onto the pitch and enjoyed meeting, playing, and training with our players and coaching staff.”

The event, organized by the Israel Football Association, the emergency community initiative led by journalist Hanoch Daum, and the Forum for Reservists’ Families, aimed to strengthen the connection between the national team and the families of those who have served in reserve duty since the outbreak of the war on October 7.

The children, many of whom had experienced long periods without a parent at home, were given a rare opportunity to step into the world of professional soccer. MANOR SOLOMON (pictured above in a Israel-Belarus Euro 2024 qualifier in September 2023) and the National Team hope to soon get back to playing at Bloomfield Stadium as the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign is set to kick off. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

During the training session, the children played alongside the National Team players, took part in joint tournaments, and learned about perseverance and teamwork. Dressed in official blue-and-white kits, they ran onto the field with excitement, receiving warm embraces from the coaching staff and players.

'Meaningful moment'

“This was a meaningful moment for both the children and their families,” said Shagit Beckner, co-founder of the “Forum for Reservists’ Families.”

“It offers a breath of fresh air in such a challenging time and gives them the feeling that they are seen and appreciated. We extend our gratitude to everyone who made this event possible – for creating lasting memories and emotional experiences that our children will cherish for a long time.”

Peretz emphasized the importance of giving back to the community.

"This is a fantastic and important initiative by the Israel Football Association and the national team," he said.

“We have hundreds of thousands of reservists who have served the country faithfully, with many of them spending months away from home. It is truly a privilege for us to bring joy to these children through the sport we all love.”

Beyond the joy of playing with professional athletes, the event also aimed to provide a sense of relief and normalcy for the children.

“One of our key missions is to provide meaningful activities for the families of reservists, giving them a chance to recharge during this difficult period,” explained Ella Rosenbaum, Partnership Manager at Hanoch Daum’s Emergency Initiative.

“Partnering with the national team allowed dozens of children to break away from their routine and experience an unforgettable football training session with the team’s coach and players.”

Looking ahead, Israel’s national team is set to begin its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in the coming weeks, with matches against Estonia and Norway in March – both of which will be played in Hungary.

Despite the distance, Ben Shimon assured that “even though our upcoming matches will be played in Hungary, our players will feel the support from home and the encouragement of the Israeli people.”