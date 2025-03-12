Israel’s Dafna Lang elected to European Cycling Union Board

Dafna Lang, Chair of the Israel Cycling Federation, was elected today as a board member of the European Cycling Union (Union Européenne de Cyclisme), making history as the first Israeli to hold this senior position.

Lang was elected by an overwhelming majority of 32 representatives from across Europe, a testament to the growing confidence in Israeli cycling and the sport’s remarkable development in recent years.

Thanks to Sylvan Adams’s tremendous contributions over the past decade – placing Israel firmly on the global sports map through the establishment of the first professional Israeli cycling team and the historic hosting of the Giro d’Italia – the Israeli cycling industry has gained significant international visibility. The close partnership between Adams and the Israel Cycling Federation, under Lang’s leadership, has created fertile ground for milestones such as this. Additionally, the success of the Israel-Premier Tech professional road team, the only team from Israel that races at the very highest level of its sport, has brought tremendous positive visibility and support for Israeli cycling.

Lang’s election represents a major achievement for Israeli cycling, securing an important seat for the country on the international stage. It is a reflection of the sport’s rapid advancement, driven by a broad range of initiatives and Adams’ steadfast support. Through his vision, Adams has helped position Israel as a rising force in global cycling.

Lang expressed her excitement about the new role. Fans and supporters cheer the bicycle riders during the Giro D'Italia in Jerusalem. May 4, 2018 (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

“It is a great honor for me to represent Israel on the European board. I believe that my election will contribute to the development of cycling both in Israel and internationally and will further strengthen Israel’s standing in global cycling.”

The Israel Cycling Federation congratulated Lang on this historic achievement. The federation stressed that this achievement would not have been possible without the support and involvement of Sylvan Adams, who has played a pivotal role in advancing Israeli cycling.

Sylvan Adams offered warm praise to Lang on her remarkable achievement.

'Best ambassador for Israel'

“Israeli cycling is the best ambassador for the State of Israel. Following Mikhail Yakovlev’s achievement as world vice-champion, Israeli cycling is setting another record with Dafna Lang’s appointment to the European Cycling Union. This is a significant step that underscores Israel’s presence in the international cycling arena.”

Added Adams: “My vision is to see cycling as one of Israel’s ‘big three’ sports, after football and basketball. I know that Israeli riders can reach the highest levels, and make their mark in international cycling. As Tal Brody once said about Israeli basketball, I add that with respect to Israeli cycling, ‘we are on the map.’”