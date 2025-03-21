National Team set for World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Norway in Hungary

The Israel National Team is set to return to action with a pair of crucial soccer matches as it aims to advance to the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

On Saturday night, the blue-and-white will face Estonia, followed by a matchup against Norway on Tuesday.

Both games will be considered home fixtures but will take place in Debrecen, Hungary, at the Nagyerdei Stadion due to the ongoing security situation in Israel.

Ahead of the two matches, head coach Ran Ben Shimon addressed various topics, including the starting goalkeeper decision and squad selection.

One of the most notable omissions from the roster is Maccabi Tel Aviv’s star midfielder Gaby Kanichowsky, who played a key role for Israel during the recent Nations League campaign. GABY KANICHOWSKY (jumping in air) celebrates with his Israel teammates after scoring in stoppage time late Tuesday night to give the blue-and-white a 1-0 victory over visiting Belarus at Bloomfield Stadium in their Group I Euro 2024 qualifier. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

“The feelings are amazing in the run-up to our opening games, and as they approach, the excitement only grows,” Ben Shimon said. “We have great confidence in the team that has been selected, and I see Gaby as someone who will play for us in the future. We had many conversations about this, and Gaby is very close to the team – he’s one of the squad. But right now, in this specific position, I have players that I currently prefer over him.”

Israel’s three goalkeepers, Daniel Peretz and Omri Glazer – both of whom are currently not playing for their club teams – along with Yoav Gerafi, were called up for the matches. However, Ben Shimon remains confident in his options at the position.

“The position that stands out in terms of its quality in the team is the goalkeeper position. That is true for all three who were called up, which is both an amazing and rare situation for the country. I trust my goalkeepers, and the lack of playing time doesn’t concern me. We are working on our confidence, and it will come from within our team, not from the weaknesses or strengths of our opponents. We are playing against two strong teams, as there are no easy games in Europe. As I said, and I want to reiterate, my confidence comes from my knowledge of our abilities, not the strengths or weaknesses of our opponents.”

Qualifying for the World Cup remains a long shot for Israel, given the limited number of available spots, but securing a place in the 2028 European Championship is a far more realistic goal. Ben Shimon and his squad are preparing with that long-term objective in mind.

"Qualifying for the World Cup is, of course, realistic, and that would be a great story," he said. "Following conversations with players and based on what I see from them, they are going to do everything they can to qualify. We know that we are playing against the best teams in the world and that there are many complexities, so I don't want to try to sell a dream. I want to have both of my feet on the ground, and our ambition is to get the best results. We want to be competitive at every level in world football."

Ben Shimon insisted that the team’s goals remain tied to the results.

“The ultimate goal is Euro 2028, and one of our secondary goals is to also succeed in the World Cup qualifying campaign. Beyond the goals we have set, which must be related to results, I would really like to see a team that improves and develops in all professional aspects and becomes a source of pride for Israeli society. I think we are on our way there, and I hope we achieve these goals.”

During the most recent Nations League campaign, Israel’s squad delivered several strong performances, instilling confidence within the team and coaching staff.

Remaining realistic

However, Ben Shimon remains realistic about the level of competition his side will face.

“We want to win against every team, but we also have to be realistic and understand that there are no easy opponents. Norway has one of the most talented squads in the world, but we’ll approach the game humbly and try to win every match we play. We won’t go into any game with the goal of securing a draw. We believe in our ability, but we will have to adapt and be highly competitive from the start. That’s a goal in itself, and it’s, of course, also connected to the results.”

Playing away from home will undoubtedly have an impact on the team as Israel continues to endure the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, attacks.

“Israeli society is experiencing its most difficult period. One of the consequences of October 7 is that we are unable to host European or international games in the country. We hope these games will return as soon as possible. We want the fans to reconnect with us – the players miss it just as much as the supporters do. I’ve attended several emotional events with people who will always follow the team everywhere. I’ve met fans who travel all over the world to support us.

“Let’s hope our games return to Israel as soon as possible.”