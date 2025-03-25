Maccabi World Union Congress kicks off celebration of sport, unity, Jewish identity

Maccabiah 2025 is set to be the largest and most significant edition in history, featuring over 10,000 athletes from 40 countries, introducing new sports, and highlighting ambassadors who symbolize determination, resilience, and hope. Among them are Olympic medalist Artem Dolgopyat, Paralympic champion Asaf Yasur, and judokas Peter Paltchik and Raz Hershko.

For the first time, “Maccabiah City” will be established – a massive sports festival in the heart of Tel Aviv, bringing the Maccabiah experience to all in Israel.

This week, the Congress of Maccabi World Union (MWU) and the Maccabiah officially opened at Kfar Maccabiah, attended by Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar and over 300 representatives from Israel and 40 countries worldwide. This annual congress marks the final stages of preparation for the highly anticipated Maccabiah Games, set for the summer of 2025.

Former hostage Alexander Sasha Troufanov spoke publicly for the first time on March 1, 2025 (credit: screenshot, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Opening ceremony

At the congress, the official Maccabiah ambassadors were announced, new sports were unveiled, and the cities and facilities that will host competitions were presented. The opening ceremony was an emotional highlight, featuring a speech by released hostage Sasha Troufanov and his mother, Yelena, who was also held captive by Hamas and freed in November 2023.

Greeted with a standing ovation, Sasha reflected on the significance of the event.

“I’m excited to be standing here today – this is a meaningful moment on so many levels. The Maccabiah is one of the biggest sporting events in existence. I have always been passionate about sports and never gave up on my workouts – until they kidnapped me. To me, sports symbolize being the best version of yourself every day. Most of all, this event represents the unity of people from around the world and the strength of the Jewish people.

“During my time at Kfar Maccabiah, I met so many people who expressed concern and support, which gave me strength and reinforced my faith that we can be united. All we need is to believe. This event symbolizes that.”

Taking place from July 8-22, 2025, this Maccabiah will emphasize unity and strengthening ties between Jewish communities worldwide and the State of Israel, under the slogan “More Than Ever.” The event will focus on resilience, rehabilitation, and the unifying power of sport.

In line with this spirit, Maccabiah 2025 will collaborate with the IDF Disabled Organization, integrating its members as employees, volunteers, and speakers at official ceremonies and events. Paralympic competitions will also be featured, including swimming, tennis, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, and hand biking.

“Maccabiah 2025 is a symbol of our hope, restoration, and resilience as a people after the most difficult period of our generation,” said Roy Hessing, Maccabiah CEO. “With a record number of host cities and municipalities, the Maccabiah will directly contribute to Israel’s economy and tourism during this challenging time.

“Thousands of athletes, their families, and visitors from around the world will arrive in Israel, filling hotels, restaurants, and tourist sites, bringing new energy to every corner of the country. We are seeing incredible enthusiasm from Jewish communities worldwide, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of Jewish athletes who will compete, explore, and connect with Israel – this time, more than ever.”

New sports and expanded competitions

Maccabiah 2025 will continue to grow, adding new sports alongside the return of fan-favorite categories:

• Pickleball, one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, will be introduced, featuring singles, doubles, and mixed doubles competitions.

• Handball returns after being absent from the last Maccabiah, with men’s and women’s competitions.

• Paddle Tennis, which debuted in the previous Maccabiah, will now be featured in the Masters category.

• Maccabi Run will become an official part of the Maccabiah, featuring a spectacular racing series across Israel:

• Beach race in Herzliya (5 km) – July 9

• Night half marathon in Jerusalem – July 14

• Mile race in Eco Park Hadera (1.6 km) – July 16

• 10 km cross-country run in Dalit El Carmel – July 17

For endurance athletes, the Maccabiman/Woman series will offer an extreme test of strength and stamina:

• Half marathon in Jerusalem – July 14

• Against-the-clock (ATC) cycling race in Eco Park Hadera – July 16

• Triathlon sprint in Emek HaMayanot – July 18

• Open water swimming competition in the Hassi River – July 20

Overall, Maccabiah 2025 promises to be a defining moment for Jewish athletes and communities worldwide. More than just a sporting event, it will be a symbol of resilience, strength, and unity. With thousands of participants, new sports, and the introduction of Maccabiah City in Tel Aviv, this edition will truly be “More Than Ever.”

As the countdown begins, excitement builds for what will be the most significant Maccabiah in history – one that brings Jewish athletes together, strengthens the connection between Israel and the Diaspora, and showcases the unbreakable spirit of the Jewish people.