More than fans: How Hapoel Jerusalem supporters shape the soccer club’s future

At Hapoel Jerusalem Football Club, the fans are more than just supporters – they are the owners.

As Israel’s first and longest-running fan-owned club, Hapoel Jerusalem operates under a unique model in which every member of the association has a direct say in the club’s most significant decisions.

This structure, inspired by leading European clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid, ensures that the team’s fate is not dictated by a single owner but collectively determined by its fan base.

Every year, the club holds democratic elections to determine the composition of its key governing bodies: the management board, the audit committee, and the chairperson of the general assembly. The most recent elections, held this week over March 25-26, saw members cast their votes for those who will shape the club’s direction over the coming year.

The results of these elections determine who will set the club's strategic policies, oversee squad reinforcements, develop the youth system, and make critical financial decisions. For Hapoel Jerusalem fans, membership is not just a privilege – it is a responsibility that carries real influence over the club's future.

Elected management

The elected management board is responsible for overseeing the club’s operations and making key policy decisions. It consists of four elected members, along with up to three representatives from the club’s financial partners, such as sponsors. However, the majority vote in decision-making remains firmly in the hands of association members.

Once elected, the board convenes and selects a chairperson from among its ranks, effectively appointing the club’s de facto president. Alongside the board, three members are chosen for the audit committee, which serves as an oversight body ensuring the club adheres to its stated mission, complies with legal and financial regulations, and operates efficiently.

The audit committee reviews financial reports and can recommend improvements or corrections to club management. Another key role filled in the elections is that of the chairperson of the general assembly, a figure responsible for facilitating discussions and decision-making among all association members at general meetings.

The fan-elected leadership of Hapoel Jerusalem is tasked with shaping the club’s long-term vision. One of the most notable successes of this model has been the club’s heavy investment in its youth academy, a decision made years ago that has since paid dividends.

Today, the senior squad is built around homegrown players, and the club has become a recognized producer of young football talent. Another area of strategic focus has been securing sponsorships, which, alongside the annual membership fees paid by supporters, form the financial backbone of the club.

The management board has also been responsible for key executive appointments, including naming Shay Aharon as head of professional operations and Uri Sheradsky as CEO. These positions, along with the entire professional and administrative hierarchy, are overseen by the board, which ensures the club operates in a financially disciplined and strategically sound manner.

Over time, the role of the management board has evolved. In the early years, it functioned as the club’s executive body, handling day-to-day operations.

However, as Hapoel Jerusalem grew and stabilized, the board transitioned into a more strategic role, delegating daily management to professional staff while focusing on long-term planning and oversight. This shift has allowed the club to establish a strong, professional structure with clear lines of responsibility.

Today, major decisions such as securing high-profile sponsorships, implementing new management policies, and appointing senior club officials are made through collaboration between the elected board and the professional executives.

Despite this delegation of authority, the board remains actively involved in ensuring fiscal responsibility and maintaining economic stability.

Unlike traditional football clubs, where a single wealthy owner can make unilateral decisions – sometimes at the expense of long-term sustainability – Hapoel Jerusalem’s model ensures that no individual wields unchecked power.

The club’s governance structure is designed to prevent reckless financial behavior and prioritize steady, responsible growth.

This approach has allowed Hapoel Jerusalem to avoid the pitfalls that have plagued other Israeli clubs that relied on the whims of a single owner. While the absence of a billionaire backer means the club must operate with financial constraints, it also ensures that the decisions made prioritize long-term stability rather than short-term gambles.

The annual elections at Hapoel Jerusalem are not merely a procedural formality; they represent the core philosophy of the club. By bringing in new voices and fresh perspectives, the elections allow the club to remain dynamic and responsive to its supporters’ needs. Within this system, the management board and audit committee play vital roles.

The board sets the club’s direction, while the audit committee ensures transparency and accountability. To maintain a balance between sporting ambitions and financial prudence, the board holds quarterly meetings with the club’s professional staff, delegating authority where necessary while retaining oversight of major decisions.

Membership in Hapoel Jerusalem’s association carries real weight. Fans can initiate projects, propose policy changes, and contribute to the club’s decision-making process.

Past initiatives led by members include the introduction of new technologies, the establishment of a designated seating area for religiously observant fans, and policy adjustments in various club operations. Members also enjoy access to exclusive information, such as weekly updates, financial reports, and interviews with key figures like Shay Aharon, allowing them to stay informed about the club’s inner workings.

Beyond governance, the fan community plays an active role in shaping the club’s culture. Issues that might be overlooked at other clubs – such as stadium atmosphere, fan conduct, and community engagement – are actively addressed through collective responsibility. Hapoel Jerusalem supporters are not just spectators; they are stakeholders who directly contribute to the club’s management and direction.

The most recent elections reflected strong satisfaction with the current leadership.

With 568 members participating – representing a 64% voter turnout – the results saw the re-election of the incumbent management board for a second consecutive term. The continued trust placed in the board underscores the members’ belief in the club’s current trajectory and strategic approach. Notably, all positions within the elected bodies are voluntary and unpaid, reinforcing the commitment and dedication of those serving in leadership roles.

The election results were as follows: Yotam Karmon received 443 votes, Rafi Yona secured 364, Tal Ben Ezra earned 303, and Amir Adika rounded out the board with 205 votes. The audit committee will be composed of Ehud Schwartzberg (468 votes), Or Sadan (436 votes), and Maor Yitzhaki (287 votes). The chairperson of the general assembly will be Matan Eblagon, who was elected with 501 votes.

Karmon, a software engineer and the chairman of Hapoel Jerusalem’s management board for the past five years, highlighted the unique balance the club has struck between fan involvement and professional management.

“People unfamiliar with the fan-ownership model always ask: ‘If I’m a member, can I hire and fire the coach?’”

Karmon laughs. “Fortunately, that’s not the case. Otherwise, we’d have chaos. That’s why the fans elect a responsible leadership team, which takes a long-term view. Thanks to this, our coach has had an unprecedented six-season tenure.”

Karmon further elaborated on how the board has gradually shifted its focus from operational management to strategic oversight.

“As Hapoel Jerusalem has stabilized, the board has deliberately transitioned toward a broader influence, observing from a higher level and guiding processes while delegating daily operations to professionals. The downside of our model is clear – we don’t have an owner suddenly injecting millions to chase a fantasy. But for us, the upside is far greater: as a club that was once completely dismantled due to reckless ownership, we now safeguard our own destiny.”

Ultimately, the elections at Hapoel Jerusalem exemplify the core values that define the club: democracy, transparency, and accountability. In an Israeli soccer landscape often dominated by financial power struggles and shifting ownership, Hapoel Jerusalem stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a club is built by and for its fans.

As the newly elected leadership begins another term, the responsibility for shaping the club’s future remains exactly where it belongs – in the hands of those who love it most.