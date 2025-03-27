Deni Avdija’s breakout season lifts Israeli hoops

Deni Avdija’s emergence as a key player for the Portland Trail Blazers is not just a story of personal growth – it’s a source of immense pride for Israeli and Jewish basketball fans around the world.

As the only Israeli currently playing in the NBA, Avdija carries the weight of representing an entire nation and a global Jewish community that passionately follows his every move.

Avdija has long been regarded as one of the most talented players to come out of Israel. Growing up in the famed Maccabi Tel Aviv system and making his professional debut as a teenager, he was seen as the next great Israeli prospect, following in the footsteps of Omri Casspi, the first Israeli to play in the NBA.

Since being drafted ninth overall by the Washington Wizards in 2020, Avdija has steadily developed his game, and his recent performances in Portland are proof of his growing influence in the league.

Michael Pina of The Ringer recently highlighted Avdija’s impressive post-All-Star break performance, noting that he has averaged 21.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while leading the Trail Blazers in rebounds and assists during this period. Deni Avdija drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center, Jan. 24, 2025, in Charlotte. (credit: David Jensen/Getty Images)

Pina also pointed out Avdija’s ability to shine in big moments, with standout performances against elite teams such as the Nuggets, Lakers, and Warriors.

His ability to drive to the basket has been particularly impressive, as Sportradar data shows that 73.7 percent of his drives are to the right – the highest rate among 72 players with at least 200 right-handed drives this season. His points per chance on these plays rank in the 72nd percentile, underscoring his efficiency.

While his numbers are impressive, Avdija’s impact extends far beyond the stat sheet. In Israel, basketball fans wake up in the early hours of the morning to watch him play.

Inspiring a new generation

Young players see him as proof that an Israeli can succeed at the highest level, inspiring a new generation to dream of playing in the NBA. His presence in the league is especially significant given the recent challenges facing Israel. While sports and politics often remain separate, Avdija’s performances provide a moment of unity and pride for Israeli fans, regardless of their background.

Avdija understands the responsibility that comes with being Israel's sole representative in the NBA. In past interviews, he has spoken about his pride in carrying the Israeli flag and how he hopes to be a role model for young athletes back home.

Avdija understands the responsibility that comes with being Israel’s sole representative in the NBA. In past interviews, he has spoken about his pride in carrying the Israeli flag and how he hopes to be a role model for young athletes back home.

“I love my country,” Avdija has said. “I want to represent it in the best way possible, on and off the court.”

His willingness to put in the work has earned him respect among his peers, and Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups recently called Avdija “probably the best player on the team with his setup and how he plays.”

A teammate added, “Deni is one of the hardest workers on this team. He’s always in the gym, always looking to improve, and you can see how much he cares about winning.”

The road to an All-Star selection is tough, especially for a player on a rebuilding team. However, Avdija’s rapid improvement suggests that he could eventually reach that level. His ability to score efficiently, rebound, facilitate, and play solid defense makes him a unique two-way player.

If he continues to put up near-All-Star numbers and helps lead Portland to success, he could become the first Israeli to receive such an honor.

Even if an All-Star nod doesn’t come immediately, Avdija’s trajectory is clear – he is evolving into one of the best Israeli basketball players ever. His journey is a testament to perseverance, national pride, and the belief that Israeli players can compete at the highest level.

As he continues to grow, he’s not just playing for Portland – he’s playing for Israel and for Jewish fans worldwide who see him as a symbol of what’s possible.