Israel, Romania sign landmark Olympic cooperation agreement

In a significant step toward strengthening international sporting ties, the Olympic Committees of Israel and Romania have signed a new cooperation agreement aimed at boosting collaboration ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The official signing ceremony took place on April 2 at the Romanian Olympic House in Bucharest. The agreement was signed by Yael Arad, Chair of the Olympic Committee of Israel, and Mihai Covaliu, President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee. Both are former Olympic medalists and now leaders dedicated to fostering Olympic values and sporting excellence.

“This is an emotional and meaningful day,” said Arad following the signing. “Romania, a country with a remarkable Olympic tradition, has extended a hand to the Israeli Olympic Committee to become partners in knowledge and content on the road to LA 2028. This collaboration presents a great opportunity for mutual growth and shared efforts. I have no doubt that in the near future, we will host a Romanian Olympic delegation in Israel to officially launch our joint activities.”

Initiated by the Romanian side, the agreement outlines a broad framework for collaboration. It includes plans for joint development projects focused on young athletes, educational initiatives, institutional partnerships, and the exchange of professional knowledge among coaches, athletes, and staff. The goal is to support high performance and reinforce the shared values of friendship, respect, and excellence. Paris 2024 Olympics - Rhythmic Gymnastics, Fans of Israel cheer on and hold the Israeli flag. August 9, 2024. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)

Sports and public diplomacy

As part of her visit to Romania, Arad also took part in a sports diplomacy and public outreach conference held at the Jewish School in Bucharest. The school, founded by philanthropist Ronald Lauder and operated by the local Jewish community, hosted a special panel that included Arad, Covaliu, and several Olympic champions from disciplines such as fencing, gymnastics, and judo. The panel also featured students from Israeli schools and Reichman University.

During her stay, Arad visited Bucharest’s historic Coral Synagogue, a symbol of Romania’s rich Jewish heritage. Prior to World War II, Romania was home to around 850,000 Jews – approximately half of whom perished in the Holocaust. Roughly 130,000 Romanian Jews immigrated to Israel, with others relocating across the globe. Today, the Jewish community in Romania numbers about 6,500 and maintains strong ties with the local government, which has expressed steadfast support for Israel.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu was among the first world leaders to visit Israel in the wake of the October 7 attacks, demonstrating his country’s solidarity.

“We are honored to strengthen our connection with our friends in Israel,” said Covaliu. “This partnership reflects the Olympic values we both uphold: friendship, respect, and the drive to build together. Sport unites us and helps us grow healthier, more connected communities.”

As both nations set their sights on Los Angeles 2028, the Israel-Romania Olympic partnership marks a promising step in building bridges through sport and promoting global collaboration rooted in shared values.