Beitar Jerusalem to battle Bnei Reineh in State Cup semifinals

Beitar Jerusalem advanced to the Israel State Cup semifinal with a 3-0 win over Bnei Sakhnin and will now face Maccabi Bnei Reineh for a spot in the final.

Following a goalless first half in which Sakhnin’s Abdallah Khalial was sent off, Yarden Shua set up Omer Atzily for the opener in the 54th minute before scoring himself off an Adi Yona assist. Mayron George added a third in stoppage time to seal the win.

Beitar coach Barak Itzhaki said: “We knew it was a game with a lot of stories around it and pressure. Despite a bad first half, we played perfectly in the second with three goals.”

Sakhnin coach Menachem Koretzky lamented the red card. “It was the first foul we committed. Instead of a celebration of football, one decision in the 20th minute ruined the game and the team.”

In league play, Maccabi Tel Aviv cruised to a 4-1 win over Maccabi Netanya as Eran Zahavi netted a brace.Osher Davida scored early, and Zahavi followed up with a spectacular bicycle kick to give the hosts a 2-0 lead by the 13th minute. Itay Ben Shabbat pulled one back in the 22nd minute, but Zahavi's second restored the two-goal cushion before halftime. Dor Turgeman converted a penalty in the 69th minute to cap off the win.

Maccabi coach lamented giving away chances

“After a good start, we played without responsibility,” Maccabi coach Zarko Lazetic said. “Every player wanted to score, and we allowed too many chances.”

Netanya coach Yossi Abukasis added: “We left Zahavi alone in the box too many times. We weren’t organized on defense.”

Hapoel Beersheba defeated Maccabi Haifa 3-0 as three late goals sealed the win.

Dan Biton converted a penalty after Haifa ’keeper Shareef Kayuf fouled Paul Garita. Alon Turgeman and Matan Baltaxa scored in quick succession to close out the game.

Beersheba coach Ron Kozuk explained the Reds' approach against a tough rival.

“We underestimated opponents recently, but we used our bench talent and proved ourselves. We knew Haifa would tire.”

Haifa coach Barak Bachar was obviously disappointed. “The game ended in a shameful way. The team isn’t strong enough in tough moments, and the subs didn’t help.”

Maccabi Petah Tikva downed Bnei Reineh 2-0 as Wilson Harris scored in the third minute and Vitalie Damascan added a penalty shortly after.

Hapoel Jerusalem shut out Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2-0 with goals from Ilay Madmon and Ohad Almagor.

Bnei Sakhnin edged Hapoel Hadera 1-0 thanks to Ahmad Salman’s first-half goal, while Hapoel Haifa defeated Beitar Jerusalem 1-0 with Theim Diarra scoring after the Reds were reduced to 10 men.

Finally, Ashdod SC beat Ironi Tiberias 2-1 as Adir Levi and Eugene Ansah scored before Stanislav Bilenkyi’s late consolation goal.

Meanwhile, Israel Football Association Chairman Moshe “Shino” Zuares was elected to UEFA’s Executive Committee at its 49th Congress in Belgrade.

“This will greatly assist Israeli football. UEFA has supported us since October 7,” Zuares said. “I’m proud to represent Israel and promise to keep working for our football.”