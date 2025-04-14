Hapoel Tel Aviv makes Israeli hoops history

Fifty-two years. That’s how long Hapoel Tel Aviv’s loyal fans have waited for a European title. And now, they finally have it.

On Friday night in the Canary Islands, Hapoel completed a 2–0 sweep over Gran Canaria to win the EuroCup, sealing a dramatic and emotional return to European basketball’s elite. The 103-94 victory didn’t just earn them silverware – it secured a ticket to next season’s Euroleague, placing the Reds alongside Maccabi Tel Aviv on the continent’s biggest stage.

But this story is about far more than a trophy. It’s about a team forged through adversity, united by belief, and elevated by bold leadership.

From the very first tip-off of the season, Hapoel was playing under extraordinary circumstances. Forced to relocate to Samokov, Bulgaria due to the war in Israel, the team adopted a new home, a new rhythm, and eventually, a new identity. That identity – gritty, together, unselfish – was on full display throughout the finals, especially in Game 2, where the Reds put on a shooting clinic, hitting 15-of-26 from three to set a EuroCup finals record.

The stars aligned on the floor, but the foundation for this moment was laid long ago. JOHNATHAN MOTLEY lays in the ball for Hapoel Tel Aviv in its 74-65 Game 1 victory over Gran Canaria in the EuroCup finals, with Game 2 set for Friday night. (credit: Hapoel Tel Aviv/Courtesy)

It began with Ofer Yannay, the team’s visionary owner, who not only held onto franchise cornerstone Johnathan Motley when he contemplated leaving earlier in the season – but also made the audacious mid-year decision to bring in two-time Euroleague champion Dimitris Itoudis as head coach. That move turned out to be transformational.

Making history

“This team is writing history,” Itoudis said after the win. “Fifteen players won a European title for the first time. We had rhythm and played with pride and a great game plan.”

Hapoel’s journey has been about growth – from individuals and as a unit. Antonio Blakeney, once known more for his scoring than his team play, emerged as a leader on both ends of the court, pouring in 27 points in the final.

“We’ve got a team where everyone likes each other and knows each other’s game,” he said. “It’s easy to play well like that.”

Motley, named Finals MVP after a dominant postseason, echoed the sentiment. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“We worked real hard. We’ve got a great locker room, everybody trusts each other. I envisaged myself doing the trophy thing all week – it’s just crazy that I’m in it right now.”

And then there’s Yam Madar, who returned midseason from Bayern Munich, risking his health to help his boyhood club reach the Euroleague.

“That was the goal from the beginning,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot. Behind us is an unbelievable community that waited 52 years for a title. To bring it to them – it’s unbelievable.”

Madar’s words underscore the emotional gravity of this moment – not just for the team, but for a fanbase that’s endured disappointment, upheaval, and long periods of irrelevance. To now stand atop the EuroCup mountain is a dream realized. HAPOEL TEL AVIV forward Tomer Ginat scores two points during the Reds’ 96-91 victory over Valencia in Game 2 of their EuroCup semifinal series. (credit: Hapoel Tel Aviv/Courtesy)

More hard work to come

But this isn’t the end of the road. It’s the beginning of a new era. Hapoel Tel Aviv is back in the Euroleague, but staying there will require even more work, investment, and evolution.

For now, though, the team can breathe. Celebrate. Reflect. And let it sink in that against the odds – amid war, relocation, roster changes, and a midseason coaching shake-up – they did what many thought impossible.

Hapoel Tel Aviv didn’t just win a basketball title.

It built something real.