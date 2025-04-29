OCI honors fallen athlete Eden Nimri with handwritten logo tribute

The Olympic Committee of Israel will honor the memory of Eden Nimri – a talented swimmer and soldier who fell in battle on October 7 – by incorporating her handwriting into its logo as part of the national “Forever Written” initiative commemorating the fallen of the Iron Swords War.

Nimri, a former member of Israel’s national youth swimming team, was killed while defending the Nahal Oz outpost during Hamas’s surprise attack.

“She fought to save others,” said her mother, Sharon Nimri. “This will be our second Memorial Day without Eden, but her bravery and spirit are always with us. Seeing her handwriting preserved in this way is deeply emotional and meaningful. It proves once again how significant she was in her life – and how significant she will remain.”

As part of the tribute, the Olympic Committee’s logo will temporarily change to feature a font created from Eden’s handwriting. Israeli Olympic athletes will also share personalized graphics using the same font on their social media accounts, expressing their solidarity with her memory and the values she represented.

"The commemoration of Eden Nimri through her handwriting is not just a personal and emotional tribute," said Sivan Fischler, Deputy CEO of the Olympic Committee of Israel.

'Eden’s story will continue to inspire athletes and the wider public'

“It’s a powerful reminder of courage, perseverance, and dedication – values that lie at the heart of both sport and service. We are proud to take part in this initiative, and believe Eden’s story, along with that of all the fallen heroes, will continue to inspire athletes and the wider public.”

The “Forever Written” project – or “Ot Zikaron” in Hebrew – is a collaboration between the organization Ot L’Chaim and the Ben Horin Alexandrovitz agency and it honors fallen soldiers by creating original fonts based on their handwriting, in partnership with their families. Dozens of organizations across Israel are participating, each commemorating a different fallen hero in a personal and lasting way.