In the final act of a pulsating season, Manor Solomon carved his name into Leeds United history with a dramatic stoppage-time winner that secured the club’s 2-1 victory and return to the Premier League as Championship (second-tier) title.

With the clock ticking into the 91st minute and promotion rival Burnley holding a firm lead elsewhere, Solomon danced through the Plymouth Argyle defense and calmly slotted the ball into the far corner – his 10th league goal of the campaign and unquestionably the most important of his career.

“I knew this was the moment,” Solomon said after the match, still breathless amid the post-match celebrations. “I’ve dreamed of scoring a goal like this – one that really means something. The second I saw the space open up, I just went for it. It felt like the whole stadium went quiet when I hit the shot, and then – boom.”

It was a moment worthy of the spotlight. Solomon, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, had already contributed to Leeds’ equalizer earlier in the second half with a driven cross that led to Wilfried Gnonto’s strike. But when it mattered most, with Leeds staring down the barrel of a second-place finish, it was the 25-year-old Israeli who delivered the decisive blow. The goal sent the traveling fans into wild celebrations and ensured Leeds finished with 100 points—level with Burnley but ahead on goal difference.

"Sometimes in football, one player writes the story," manager Daniel Farke reflected. "Manor was that player today. His quality is unbelievable, and what I love most is that he wanted the ball in that moment. Not everyone wants it when the pressure is highest."

The scenes that followed were euphoric. Fans stormed social media demanding that the club sign Solomon permanently. Messages flooded X, formerly Twitter, calling on the board to “sign him today,” while others declared, “He must stay. That was legendary.” Solomon’s name rang out in the away end long after the final whistle. One Leeds supporter summed up the mood best: “Promotion was the goal – but Solomon gave us the story we’ll tell forever.”

“I can’t put into words what I’m feeling right now. It is a dream come true to score the winning goal and take this Championship,” Solomon told BBC Radio.

“Throughout the season we’ve shown we deserve this trophy and to finish in the first spot... We all knew what was happening at Burnley and we knew we needed to score. It paid off and the ball went into the net.”

Solomon, Tottenham open to next step

Reports suggest Tottenham are open to selling Solomon for £15–20 million – a fee that now seems like a bargain for a player who has become a fan favorite and a key figure in Leeds’ promotion push. When asked about the possibility of staying at Elland Road, Solomon didn’t shy away.

“I feel at home here,” he said. “From day one, the fans, the staff, the players – everyone has believed in me. I’ve played my best football here. Of course I’d love to stay. But now we celebrate first.”

For Leeds fans, this title won’t just be remembered as a team triumph – it will be remembered as his. In a season of twists, turns, and drama, Manor Solomon was the storybook ending.

“He was the liveliest player on the pitch,” wrote Leeds Live. “In every dangerous cross and curling shot, the title depended on him.”

Solomon’s season has been nothing short of spectacular. With 10 goals and 12 assists in the Championship – 13 goals in all competitions – he has posted career-best numbers. According to Opta data, Leeds won 22 of the 31 matches he started, a 71% win rate, the highest in the club’s history for a player with that many appearances. His impact has been both statistical and emotional; when Leeds faltered in March and their title hopes began to fade, Solomon ignited their resurgence with a string of decisive performances.

“Manor gave us a spark when we needed it,” said teammate Archie Gray. “His energy and confidence are contagious. You just feel like something’s going to happen when he’s on the ball.”

Indeed, over the last six matches alone, Solomon has scored three goals and added six assists, directly contributing to nine goals in the most crucial stretch of the campaign. Whether providing pinpoint crosses or curling shots from distance, he has been Leeds’ most dynamic threat. Against Plymouth, his involvement in both goals earned him a team-high rating of 9 out of 10 from local and national outlets.

“Solomon was the most dangerous man on the pitch,” read one review. “When it seemed hope had faded, the Israeli provided his magic moment.”

Though Solomon didn’t register an assist for Gnonto’s equalizer – due to a deflection – the buildup came directly from his boot. Later, his jinking run and clinical finish would become the iconic image of Leeds’ promotion. The goal was his 13th in all competitions and capped a stretch in which he contributed directly to nearly a third of the team’s goals since mid-March.

For Leeds fans, it was more than just a goal – it was vindication for a club that has endured so much over the past two years. Relegation, managerial turmoil, and high-profile departures cast long shadows. But now, with Daniel Farke at the helm and a core of hungry young players reinforced by stars like Solomon, the clouds have lifted.

“This is what we worked for since preseason,” said Farke. “Promotion is special, but to win the title with a goal like that, in stoppage time – it’s the stuff dreams are made of.”

Solomon’s own dream of playing regularly and leading a team to glory seemed distant during his injury-hit spell at Tottenham. But at Leeds, he found rhythm, trust, and freedom.

“I had tough months at Spurs. It’s hard when you know you can do more but don’t get the minutes,” he said. “Here, the gaffer trusted me, and I just wanted to repay that. I’m proud I could help deliver this for the fans.”

Though Solomon remains under contract with Tottenham, his future appears increasingly intertwined with Leeds.

He has reportedly given the club his blessing to make the move permanent this summer, and negotiations are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks. Farke has made no secret of his admiration for the Israeli international.

“Manor is a special player, no doubt,” the German said. “We’d love to keep him. He fits our style, our culture, and our ambitions. But we’ll see what happens.”

For now, the focus is on celebration. Leeds are champions. And they did it the only way they know how: with drama, resilience, and one unforgettable moment of brilliance from Manor Solomon.