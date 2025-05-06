Ashdod edges Rishon for Israel women’s hoops title

Maccabi Ashdod won the seventh championship in its history after defeating Hapoel Rishon Lezion 76-60 in the fifth and decisive game of the series.

The hosts set the tone early by taking a 23-11 lead after the opening quarter and cruised from there. Captain Dor Saar checked in with a double-double of 15 points and 11 assists, Stasha Carey also recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Kseniya Malashka also scored 19 points in the win. Shae Kelley scored 22 points and Ariel Hearn added 21 points in the loss.

After the victory, coach Shira Haelion and captain Dor Saar commented on winning the championship and the fantastic season the club had.

“We brought the players in early in the season and that made the difference,” Haelion commented. “I want to thank all the club and staff who contributed to the success of the team and for supporting me in the difficult moments throughout the season. A lot of credit to the club and to Ashdod as a city, I am proud of this season, it is a season that began with winning the Winner Cup and ended with the championship, we won three titles. We also need to say thank you that we are here at this moment to the soldiers and those who have fallen in battle.”

Haelion captured her third championship as a head coach after winning a pair with Ramle.

“There is no greater joy than this. I want to go back to the moment when Stasha Carey scored the winning basket in the last second against Jerusalem, it was the hand of God. It shows that we have protection from above. I told the women that it is not over until it is over, I am glad that I had the privilege of coaching a group of fighters and winning a championship with this team.”

Winning was the only outcome for Maccabi Ashdod

The coach added: “We knew we would win, I couldn’t be happier to be the leader of these players, they’ve been together for so many hours on and off the court. We did an excellent job, we were aggressive and made adjustments from the last game where the feelings were brutal. I’m glad the team took it to heart and came out aggressive and sharp and took the step forward.”

“I just wanted to win, I had no idea about recording a double-double,” Saar said. “Shira supported me and I really appreciate her and the club, I will do everything to help the club succeed. The entire professional team and the women are what makes the club what it is. My dream now is to play in Europe.”