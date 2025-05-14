Eran Zahavi to announce his leave from Maccabi Tel Aviv at end of season

Eran Zahavi has announced he will leave Maccabi Tel Aviv at the end of the season, closing a remarkable chapter in Israeli soccer.

The 37-year-old striker revealed his decision via Instagram, surprising teammates and fans alike. Though there was a mutual option to extend his contract, Zahavi independently chose to step away, marking the end of his second stint with the club.

His decision was made over six weeks ago and remained firm despite recent conversations with club owner Mitch Goldhar. Sources close to Zahavi emphasized that the choice was entirely his, not influenced by club pressure. He reportedly sought to end his time at Maccabi on his own terms, after a season marked by limited minutes and emotional challenges. Still undecided about his next step, Zahavi will take time off before choosing between continuing his playing career or retiring.

Over two spells with Maccabi – with foreign stints with Guangzhou R&F and PSV Eindhoven in between – Zahavi scored a staggering 205 goals in 312 matches across all competitions, capturing four league titles, a State Cup, three Toto Cups, and a Super Cup. He was instrumental in the club’s European campaigns, playing in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

Final game to be against Beitar Jerusalem

His final game for the club will be on May 24 at Bloomfield Stadium against Beitar Jerusalem – a night expected to be charged with emotion as fans bid farewell to one of the greatest players in Maccabi’s history. ERAN ZAHAVI has scored four of Israel’s five total goals in the its first two games – a victory and a draw – of the Euro 2020 qualification campaign (credit: MAOR ELKASLASI)

Goldhar praised Zahavi as “unique,” calling him not just a phenomenal player but also a friend.

“He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Maccabi Tel Aviv,” said the owner. “I am appreciative for everything he has given to this club.”