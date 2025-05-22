From the pitch to our hearts: The life and legacy of beloved Gadi Kinda

The Israeli soccer world is still reeling from the devastating news of Gadi Kinda’s untimely passing. The Maccabi Haifa midfielder, who also represented the Israel National Team, died on Tuesday at the age of 31 after a prolonged battle with a serious illness.

The tragedy has deeply shaken the club, which is now considering postponing or canceling its upcoming match against Maccabi Netanya.

“This is the biggest tragedy to hit the club since the death of Avi Ran in 1987,” said a senior official at Maccabi Haifa. Players and staff are in mourning, and the sentiment inside the dressing room is that “no one has the head for football right now.”

On Tuesday evening, thousands gathered at the cemetery in Ashdod – Kinda’s hometown – to bid farewell to a player beloved far beyond the pitch. Teammates, club officials, fans, and figures from across Israeli soccer attended the funeral.

Among them were Maccabi Haifa owner Yaakov Shahar, CEO Itzik Ovadia, outgoing sporting director Gal Alberman, Lior Refaelov, and players including Dolev Haziza, Dean David, Keni Saief, Sean Goldberg, and Dia Saba.Kinda’s wife, Liran, delivered a heartbreaking eulogy. AA Gent's Stefan Mitrovic in action with Maccabi Haifa's Gadi Kinda on February 15, 2024. (credit: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)

“I can’t believe I have to eulogize Gadi. I tried to write something but only managed one sentence. How can I say goodbye to someone so full of life? You were my life – doing flips in the house with the girls, handstands, always smiling. Now I’m alone with our two daughters. I hope I gave you the best life possible. Watch over us from above. I love you so much. The Lord gave, the Lord took away – blessed be the name of the Lord.”

His brother-in-law, Barak Ashkenazi, said:“You weren’t just a brother-in-law – you were my brother. I admired you. You were always giving, always uplifting. You left behind two beautiful girls. We’ll be with them every step of the way. What will we do without you?”

One of Kinda’s closest friends, Tom Ben Zaken, who grew up with him in Ashdod, also paid tribute.

“Thank you for being my friend for 25 years. Thank you for teaching me about love, respect, humility, and how to truly live. You were the best player I ever played with, but more than that, the best human being.”

Even in his final days, Kinda spoke of his dreams and his faith. His spiritual mentor shared: “Just days ago you told me your dream was to study Torah in Jerusalem. You hid your pain, but I saw your suffering. Gadi’s strength wasn’t in his legs – it was in his heart.”

Rare soccer talent at a young age

Born in Ethiopia in 1994, Kinda immigrated to Israel with his family at the age of three. He lost his father at just seven years old, but from a young age, it was clear he had rare soccer talent. At 17, he made his senior debut for Ashdod, where he would go on to play eight seasons.

His career took off in 2019 with a high-profile move to Beitar Jerusalem, and within months, he became a fan favorite at Teddy Stadium, scoring seven goals and recording four assists in just 16 matches. A year later, he made the leap to Major League Soccer, signing with Sporting Kansas City. The club ultimately purchased his rights for €3.7 million – a record fee at the time.

In the US, Kinda thrived. He became a pivotal figure for Sporting Kansas City, helping the club reach the MLS playoff semifinals twice. He recorded 14 goals in 64 career MLS matches (48 starts).

“During his four seasons with Kansas City from 2020-23, Gadi was a fan favorite for his outstanding play on the field, his passion for the sport, and his spirit of kindness and his generosity to everyone around him,” MLS wrote on social media on Tuesday

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Gadi’s family, friends, fans, and everyone with Sporting Kansas City.”

In early 2024, despite interest from multiple Israeli teams, he chose to return home and sign with Maccabi Haifa.

Though illness would cut his season short, he still managed to make an impact – scoring once and assisting three times in 29 appearances across all competitions. His final match came in the Haifa derby at the end of March, where he came on as a substitute.

Internationally, Kinda was a steady presence in the Israeli national team from 2019 onwards. He earned 10 caps and scored two goals – one in a friendly against Montenegro and another in a European qualifier versus Andorra.

As tributes poured in, one theme echoed throughout: Kinda was more than just a talented footballer. He was a devoted husband, father, friend, and man of faith. His passing has left a gaping void not only at Maccabi Haifa but across Israeli football.

The club has pledged to continue supporting his family in the difficult times ahead. With players struggling to focus on Saturday’s scheduled match against Netanya, Maccabi Haifa is seriously considering a postponement. The sentiment is shared by many fans, who feel it is simply too soon to return to the pitch.

Gadi Kinda’s legacy lives on in the memories of all who knew him – as an elite athlete, a fighter, and above all, a beacon of kindness, generosity, and strength.