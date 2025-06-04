Israeli Olympic and Paralympic athletes unite in Tel Aviv

In an initiative led by the Athletes’ Commission of the Olympic Committee of Israel, in collaboration with representatives of Paralympic athletes, a first-of-its-kind summit brought together dozens of Olympic and Paralympic athletes for a unique and inspiring event held at Beit Halochem in Tel Aviv.

The event opened with welcome remarks from Olympic judoka Gili Cohen and Paralympic goalball player Lihi Ben David, each representing their respective athlete communities. Speaking on behalf of the Paralympic athletes, Ben David – who won a silver medal in goalball at the Paris 2024 Games – emphasized the powerful impact of the gathering.

“When Paralympic and Olympic sports come together,” she said, “a greater force is created – one of values, inspiration, and action. This is just the beginning of a partnership that’s changing reality, and this path will prove that it’s truly unrivaled.”

With Israeli Paralympic Committee Chair Moshe “Mutz” Matalon and Olympic Committee CEO Gili Lustig in attendance, the summit marked a significant moment in the growing relationship between Israel’s Olympic and Paralympic movements.

Held in a warm and inclusive atmosphere, the event aimed to foster connection, dialogue, and collaboration between the two elite sporting communities. Athletes from a wide range of disciplines shared personal stories, engaged in open discussions, and participated in a team-building activity focused on teamwork, diversity, and equality.

“This milestone event connecting the Olympic and Paralympic Committees is a natural continuation of the fruitful collaboration between us,” said Yaakov Toumarkin, Chair of the Olympic Athletes’ Commission. “It’s another opportunity for us as athletes to deepen our connection, learn from one another, and strengthen the shared values of excellence, partnership, and equality. We’re proud to lead meaningful initiatives that bring sporting communities together and send a unifying message to the world.”

The summit also featured a guest lecture by representatives of the financial firm Cover, who provided athletes with practical tools for managing their personal pension plans. The session was part of the Olympic Committee’s broader “Day After” program, which supports athletes in preparing for life beyond competitive sports.

Among the many prominent athletes who took part in the event were Inbar Lanir, Ofir Shaham, Neta Rivkin, Maayan Davidovich, Yuval Freilich, Alex Averbukh, Girmaw Amare, Itay Shanny, Roy Dror, Michaela Moshe, Imri Ganiel, Denis Loktev, Miron Kharetzi, Sheli Bobritsky, Eden Blecher, Bernie and Noa Solosh, Gal Hamrani, Uri Mizrahi, Alon Dor-On, Mor Sapir, and Iran Shafir.

Bringing together Olympic and Paralympic athletes under one roof, the summit not only strengthened personal and professional bonds but also reinforced the shared ideals of the Olympic Movement: excellence, respect, and friendship.