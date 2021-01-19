Basketball and soccer leagues set to resume

“We can trust the [sports] teams to follow the guidelines with strict attention and the Israeli public, now sitting at home, will have a chance to enjoy sports during the lockdown,” Likud MK Miki Zohar said.

In related news, TJ Cline, an American-Israeli basketball player currently playing in Italy, is close to signing with Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv, as reported first by Israel Hayom.

Cline, who is 26 and stands 2.06 meters (6.75 feet) tall, started out the season with Italy’s Basket Brescia Leonessa and scored an average of 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in Italian Lega Basket games and 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in Eurocup games.

Recently, Maccabi Tel Aviv has been looking into the possibility of Cline joining the club in an attempt to beef up its starting lineup and rotation.

If Cline signs with Maccabi, it will be the second Israeli team on which he has played. He spent 2017-2020 with Hapoel Holon, when the team won the national title.

