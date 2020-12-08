The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Beitar Jerusalem ushers in Israel-UAE era

Co-owners Hogeg, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan tout joint vision of growth for soccer club

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 22:49
Beitar Jerusalem co-owners Moshe Hogeg (center) and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (right) pose with the sheikh’s son, Mohamed, after signing their historic partnership agreement on Monday evening. (photo credit: BEITAR JERUSALEM/COURTESY)
Beitar Jerusalem co-owners Moshe Hogeg (center) and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (right) pose with the sheikh’s son, Mohamed, after signing their historic partnership agreement on Monday evening.
(photo credit: BEITAR JERUSALEM/COURTESY)
Israeli soccer remained in high spirits after Monday’s historic partnership agreement between Beitar Jerusalem owner Moshe Hogeg and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan from the United Arab Emirates.
The deal saw Hogeg relinquish 50% of the club’s ownership for an investment of over 300 Million NIS that will be put into infrastructure, the youth academy and future player acquisitions.
A festive press conference was held on Tuesday to formally announce the collaboration as the principles, along with Mohamed bin Hamad bin Khalifa – the sheikh’s son who will act as his representative – spoke about the club’s current situation, vision and coexistence between all religions.
“I’m very emotional today,” said Hogeg. “This is a historic day for Beitar Jerusalem and these are the first real fruits between the nation of Israel and the United Arab Emirates since the peace agreements were made between the countries. Everyone who wants to benefit from the football club knows that this is a great moment. We want to win games, score goals and make the fans happy.
“We want to show the people that after many years of thinking that Jews and Muslims can’t get along that this is the ultimate start and that true peace between the peoples can be reached. We want to be able to scream ‘goal’ and show that we can work together.”
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan also commented on becoming a co-owner of one of Israel’s largest sports franchises.
“After the signing of the peace treaty we have been exploring many possibilities and strategic partnerships. One of things that we realized within the last two weeks was a partnership with my friend Moshe Hogeg. This is a milestone in the process.
“I think that Beitar is one of the top five clubs in Israel and I see an opportunity to develop the club and take it to the next level. But even more importantly is my relationship with my brother, Moshe Hogeg.”
One of the underlying issues that has plagued the club over the past couple of decades is the allegedly racist fan element within the club’s supporters. Both Hogeg and the sheikh have made it clear that they are not only aware of the problem, but have plans to wipe it out.
“We are accepting the challenge and we want to make an example that Jews and Muslims can work together,” said the sheikh. “This doesn’t worry me at all. The age of the group are all youngsters [between the ages of] 16 to 22 and they are misled and brainwashed. They are on the dark side and we can show them the light.”
Hogeg concurred with his new partner.
“I am fully aligned with the sheikh and we are not afraid of the racists as we have a plan. Jerusalem is holy place for Christians, Muslims and Jews and we want everyone to enjoy the club and if anyone steps in our way they will be dealt with.
“Racism is a result of we want to do beautiful things together and we have no tolerance for racism and violence. We will fight the leaders and if we have to go to court we will go to court or go to the police. We want people to be able to see football like a show and we know how to do that. Over the last two years there have been zero racist comments and we will accept this challenge and win.”
As for improvements on the field, Mohamed bin Hamad bin Khalifa will work together with the professional staff win order to upgrade the quality of the team, with an eye to the future with the youth department as being the key to the success.
“I have a huge passion and love for football and I have been involved for many years,” said the sheikh’s son. “We want to invest in the youth and take this club to the next level. We need to strengthen the defense a bit and we will do whatever required from any side. We have experts with us and we will do all that is needed. My plan is to invest in youth, heavily in infrastructure, training facilities and scouts.”
Hogeg already has examples to look for successful youth academies.
“We want to build a strong club and there will be a professional layer. We have the vision and we know where we want to go. We all agree that both Dortmund and Shakhtar Donetsk do very interesting things and they have a strategy when you look at their young players. Their 17 and 18 year old players are continuously making great impressions.”
As for bringing in a player or two from the UAE to join Beitar, the sheikh is ready to welcome the best and brightest players.
“We are open for all of the talent no matter what their religion is and wherever they come from.”
Joshua Halickman, the Sports Rabbi, covers Israeli sports and organizes Israel sports adventures for tourists and residents (www.sportsrabbi.com). Follow the Sports Rabbi on Twitter @thesportsrabbi or feel free to contact the Sports Rabbi at sportsrabbi9@gmail.com.


Tags sports soccer beitar jerusalem United Arab Emirates UAE UAE Israel UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beitar Jerusalem, the unlikely symbol of Israeli-Arab unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Hadassah research head raises questions about mRNA vaccine safety
Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Yossi Karko (left) and Hannah Drori, chief of the hospital’s clinical research center, administer Brilife vaccine to a volunteer

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by