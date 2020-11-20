Blue-and-white beats Scotland

The Israel National Team defeated Scotland 1-0 in the final game of its Nations League campaign late Wednesday night thanks to Manor Solomon’s superb first goal with the blue-and-white just ahead of the halftime break.The win gave Willi Ruttensteiner’s squad the three points to finish in third place with eight points in the four-team group, allowing it to maintain its position in League B and avoid relegation. The Czech Republic earned promotion by finishing in first place with 12 points, Scotland remained in League B, ending its campaign in second place with 10 points while Slovakia will be relegated by finishing in fourth with four points.Israel will begin standard World Cup qualifying in March. However, it is still unknown who will be manning the sidelines in what could have been interim coach Ruttensteiner’s last game in charge.A decision on the Austrian’s future will be made within the upcoming weeks with staying on as the Israel Football Association Technical Director – the position that he held before moving down to coach – still a possibility.“We won two games and drew two games which are good results,” said Ruttensteiner. “I spoke to Manor Solomon about not having scored yet and I told him that he must begin to put up numbers. Finally, he took advantage of the opportunity.”Solomon, who scored the winner and also sported a new number – 10 – was happy with his team’s result.
"The number doesn't really matter, but this was a very important win and I'm very happy. It was crucial for us to remain in League B."