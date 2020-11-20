The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Blue-and-white beats Scotland

Solomon's first National Team tally helps Israel avoid Nations League relegation with 1-0 home triumph

By Uriel Sturm  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 04:37
ISRAEL FORWARD Manor Solomon (10) celebrates with his teammates after scoring for the blue-and-white in its 1-0 victory over Scotland in the Nations League action on Wednesday night in Netanya. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
ISRAEL FORWARD Manor Solomon (10) celebrates with his teammates after scoring for the blue-and-white in its 1-0 victory over Scotland in the Nations League action on Wednesday night in Netanya.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The Israel National Team defeated Scotland 1-0 in the final game of its Nations League campaign late Wednesday night thanks to Manor Solomon’s superb first goal with the blue-and-white just ahead of the halftime break.
The win gave Willi Ruttensteiner’s squad the three points to finish in third place with eight points in the four-team group, allowing it to maintain its position in League B and avoid relegation.
The Czech Republic earned promotion by finishing in first place with 12 points, Scotland remained in League B, ending its campaign in second place with 10 points while Slovakia will be relegated by finishing in fourth with four points.
Israel will begin standard World Cup qualifying in March. However, it is still unknown who will be manning the sidelines in what could have been interim coach Ruttensteiner’s last game in charge.
A decision on the Austrian’s future will be made within the upcoming weeks with staying on as the Israel Football Association Technical Director – the position that he held before moving down to coach – still a possibility.
“We won two games and drew two games which are good results,” said Ruttensteiner. “I spoke to Manor Solomon about not having scored yet and I told him that he must begin to put up numbers. Finally, he took advantage of the opportunity.”
Solomon, who scored the winner and also sported a new number – 10 – was happy with his team’s result.
“The number doesn’t really matter, but this was a very important win and I’m very happy. It was crucial for us to remain in League B.”


Tags soccer israeli football world cup soccer football
