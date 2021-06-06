The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Blue-and-white blows out Montenegro

Plenty of credit to go around as Abu Fani notches three assists, Kinda debuts and scores in friendly

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
JUNE 6, 2021 22:00
ISRAEL’S PLAYERS celebrate on the pitch after Ethiopia-born midfielder Gadi Kinda scored the blue-and-white’s third goal – in his National Team debut – during injury time of Saturday night’s 3-1 victory over host Montenegro in an international friendly. (photo credit: STEVO VASILJEVIC/REUTERS)
ISRAEL’S PLAYERS celebrate on the pitch after Ethiopia-born midfielder Gadi Kinda scored the blue-and-white’s third goal – in his National Team debut – during injury time of Saturday night’s 3-1 victory over host Montenegro in an international friendly.
(photo credit: STEVO VASILJEVIC/REUTERS)
Israel defeated Montenegro 3-1 at the Gradski Stadion in Podgorica on Saturday night as three second-half goals, all assisted by Mohammad Abu Fani, gave the blue-and-white the win.
Eran Zahavi, Manor Solomon and Gadi Kinda found the back of the goal while Fatos Beciraj pulled one back for the host side over the course of the friendly match.
Willi Rutensteiner’s squad will now head to Portugal, where it will face Cristiano Ronaldo and the reigning European champion just ahead of the Euro Tournament, where group-stage play will be featured in 11 different countries.
“In total all did well and I was very impressed by Abu Fani by coming on and showing good attitude after this long season,” Ruttensteiner said. “I am also very happy for Gadi Kinda, who came from America and was excellent. We did a great job and the atmosphere is good and united. Portugal is preparing for the Euros, but the players are very motivated to play against Ronaldo, and top Premier League players on Wednesday.”
Kinda, who scored the third goal of the match, spoke about the game that was.
“I think we had some good moments in the first half, but the play wasn’t at the highest level. I am happy that in the second half the game opened up for us and we scored some goals.
“I waited for this opportunity for a long time,” added Kinda about playing in his first game with the National Team. “I am happy that I finally had the opportunity to play for the National Team which is every child’s dream. It was very sweet to score in my debut.
 “Most of my goals come from my left foot, although I don’t know why. I’m happy that I got the ball and it went into the goal. It’s very important to me and I really like to score. I think we played well today and we have a bit of confidence. We have to continue our good form. Everyone knows that Portugal is a very strong team, but we will give our maximum.”
Zahavi also reflected on the victory.
“The better team won the game,” Zahavi began. “The young players who got a chance to play did very well and it shows that we have a bright future ahead. I’m proud of the team and now we have to get ready for Portugal.”
Solomon spoke about how good it was to be back on the pitch.
“We played well against a strong national team at a tough stadium away from home. Some players came in after a very long season and for me this was my first game in a month. I’m happy that we did what we needed to and got the win.”
Solomon had Israel’s first chance right out of the gate, but his effort went out while Vladmir Jovovic’s attempt in the area at Israel’s shot-stopper Itamar Nitzan just went by the post early on.
Jovovic again was busy in the Israel box, but his shot went out as Yunes Malade – who was making his blue-and-white debut – tried a 16-meter scorcher but the ball went over the bar as the half ended goalless.
Ofri Arad headed home a terrific pass from Israel captain Bibras Natcho, but the central defender was ruled to be offside in the 49th minute.
In the 60th minute, Ruttensteiner made a pair of substitutes as the Austrian introduced Abu Fani and Liel Abada in favor of Natcho and Malade as the changes worked wonders.
Abu Fani sent Zahavi a fabulous long ball that the striker put home and a minute later Abu Fani once again worked his magic when he freed up Solomon, who slammed the ball behind the Montenegrin ‘keeper Milos Dragojevic for a quick 2-0 lead in the 68th minute.
Israel made two more personnel changes as goal-scorer Solomon and Arad made way for Kinda and Ofir Davidzada, respectively.
Montenegro was able to cut the lead to 2-1 when Joel Abu Hana was called for a questionable foul in the box that allowed Israeli league veteran Fatos Beciraj the chance to score from the penalty spot.
Abu Fani was busy again as he sent a perfect pass to Zahavi, but he nodded the ball into the bar. However, a minute into injury time Kinda polished off Montenegro with a tremendous strike from 20 meters out to seal the victory for Israel. 


Tags sports soccer Eran Zahavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Hamas has no intention of using aid to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by