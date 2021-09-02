The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Blue-and-white notches dominant triumph

Zahavi nets hat-trick against Faroe Islands to kick off trio of World Cup qualifiers • Austria next

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 19:42
ISRAEL STRIKER Eran Zahavi (center) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal – his first of three on the night – for the blue-and-white in its 4-0 away victory at the Faroe Islands in Group F World Cup qualifying. (photo credit: Sport5)
ISRAEL STRIKER Eran Zahavi (center) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal – his first of three on the night – for the blue-and-white in its 4-0 away victory at the Faroe Islands in Group F World Cup qualifying.
(photo credit: Sport5)
Israel blanked the Faroe Islands 4-0 late Wednesday night as superstar Eran Zahavi scored a hat-trick for a tidy World Cup qualifying victory as the blue-and-white now turns its attention to its next opponent, Austria, in the second of a trio of September games on Saturday night.
On Wednesday, the hosts side controlled the pace of play over the first 10 minutes, but Zahavi scored a first-half brace which also put him at the top of the all-time leading Israeli goal-scoring chart, passing by Alon Mizrachi with his 335th and 336th markers. An embattled Monas Dabbur scored in the second half while Zahavi bookended the game with an injury-time strike to sew up the comfortable win.
In other Group F play, Denmark defeated Scotland 2-0 and Austria downed Moldova 2-0 as Israel remained in second place and will now prepare for Austria’s visit on Saturday night at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, which will be followed by a trip to Denmark for a duel on Tuesday.
“It’s really exciting and a great feat for me,” exclaimed Zahavi following the game. “I want to thank all those who helped me along the way and took part in my goals. I’m thrilled that the goals came in an important win over Faroe Islands. We won’t stop here and we will continue on. We need to have all of our fans cheering us on at Sammy Ofer on Saturday night and with them we will be able to do something very special together.”
Head coach Willi Ruttensteiner spoke about what Zahavi means to the team.
“He is an enormous leader in my opinion and very important for the team. Everybody sees the quality he has in scoring goals. I struggled with him at halftime as he said ‘don’t change me, I want to score, score, score.’ I told him that he has already scored so many goals, but you can’t imagine how professional he is, and he gives everything for Israel.”
The bench boss also talked about the victory while looking ahead to the next pair of games.
”I want to give my congratulations to my team as it is very difficult to play here and I tried to respect the Faroe Islands with a professional performance, with the benefits being solid work. I am satisfied with the team and now we have to prepare for difficult games against Austria and Denmark. Both are top teams and we saw that at the Euro. It provides great motivation and challenge if we can succeed at this level.”
Hoping to keep its World Cup hopes intact, the Israel National Teams’s game against Faroe Islands marked the fourth of 10 clashes of the Qatar 2022 campaign as Ruttensteiner’s side entered the contest with one win, a draw and a defeat.
Ruttensteiner chose a veteran laden starting lineup that included a number of players who have not seen much time for their club teams, but have been anchors for the blue-and-white under the Austrian coach.
Ofir Marciano, who moved to Dutch side Feyenoord during the summer but has not played many minutes, started in goal while Eli Dasa, Eitan Tibi, Oral Degani, Nir Bitton and Sun Menachem were the defenders.
Dor Peretz, captain Bibras Natcho and Manor Solomon manned the midfield and supplying the offense up front were Zahavi and Dabbur.
The Faroe Islands looked to be the stronger squad out of the gate with a pair of excellent chances, but Zahavi latched onto a Natcho through-ball in the 12th minute and curled it behind a helpless Gunnar Nielsen in the host’s goal for a 1-0 Israel lead.
Zahavi almost doubled Israel’s output in the 21st minute, but he couldn’t get his foot on a brilliant Dasa pass into the center of the Faroe Islands box.
Degani and Dabbur teamed up for a solid opportunity 10 minutes later, but the Hoffenheim striker just missed the target as Israel threatened to double the lead.
Once again, just before the halftime break, Zahavi found the back of the goal after taking a Dabbur tap-pass to score from 15 meters out and give the blue-and-white a 2-0 lead after 45 minutes of end-to-end action.
An active Dabbur and Solomon got right to work in the second half as the pair teamed up, with the former scoring from in close after a gorgeous dribble into the box by the latter to give Israel a 3-0 lead in the 52nd minute.
Solomon tried to add a marker of his own a quarter-hour later, but Nielsen made a tremendous right-footed save to keep the ball out of the net.
Israel continued to press for another strike and finally found it in injury time as Zahavi slotted the ball just by the right post as the blue-and-white settled for a handy win and will now prepare for a daunting battle with Austria.

Rukavytsya lands at Beersheba

In other Israeli soccer news, Hapoel Beersheba made a big splash by signing striker Nikita Rukavytsya to a two-year contract.
The Ukraine-born marksman, who represents the Australia National Team, led the Israeli league in goals this past season with 19 strikes for Maccabi Haifa, where he had played since 2016.
After five seasons up at the Carmel, Rukavytsya – who is married to an Israeli – moved down south and will now play for his third club in the Holy Land. The 34-year-old had started his Israeli career back in 2015 when he signed with Beitar Jerusalem, where he scored 14 goals in 30 games. Prior to that, Rukavytsya had played in Australia, Holland and Germany.


Tags sports soccer world cup soccer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must ease the process with entry permits - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett-the-mensch refuses to be the ‘un-apologist-in-chief’ - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

The best part of Rosh Hashana: being together - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
ALAN BAKER

Repatriating Israeli hostages is a basic humanitarian matter - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by