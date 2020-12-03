The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Deni Avdija acclimating to life in DC

Israeli rookie excited to get started with Washington Wizards • "Israeli fans are the best... I hope that you’ll make up the sleeping hours"

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 22:42
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija speaks on a Zoom press conference after signing his rookie contract ahead of his first NBA season. (photo credit: WASHINGTON WIZARDS/COURTESY)
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija speaks on a Zoom press conference after signing his rookie contract ahead of his first NBA season.
(photo credit: WASHINGTON WIZARDS/COURTESY)
The city of Washington has a brand-new resident in Israeli basketball sensation Deni Avdija, who addressed the media on Wednesday night after signing his rookie contract and officially becoming a member of the National Basketball Association’s Wizards.
Avdija who starred for the Israel Under-20 National Team helping it win back-to-back European Championships became the first Sabra to be taken in the top-10 of the NBA Draft when he was selected by the Wizards with the ninth selection.
With the season on the cusp and full team practices beginning next week, Avdija discussed a myriad of topics with both the local and overseas media.
“The city of Washington is beautiful,” said Avdija. “It’s been quiet because of the Thanksgiving holiday and COVID-19 so things close early, but people have been very nice. I’m here to play basketball and I’m excited.”
The 19-year-old is taking a big step by leaving the comforts of his home, but he welcomes the challenge as he embarks on his new career.
 “I grew up in an environment that was comfortable with me and my friends. I left everyone back at home and I am starting a new career where I don’t really know anyone, but I’m a tough kid, I’ve been through a lot and I’m ready for everything right now.
“It’s all me, I’m not trying to do something that won’t be myself. I just love playing basketball. I want to be on the court and make plays, I’m a competitor and that’s what I do. To play in the best league in the world and bring my talent here is great, I can’t wait to get started.”
Israeli fans will be glued to their screens in the middle of the night watching how Avdija fares against the world’s best ballers and he is appreciative of the sacrifices that his supporters will have to make.
“Israeli fans are the best and there are a lot in the US, so I will have that support both here in America and in Israel. I hope that you’ll make up the sleeping hours. It’s amazing and I can’t believe it’s going to happen so soon and everyone will be watching back at home.”
Children around the country will soon be wearing Wizards jerseys with the name “Avdija” emblazoned on the back and he doesn’t take that for granted.
“It’s going to warm my heart that they see me as someone they love. What more can you ask for? It’s amazing. I never imagined it. Hopefully they will score more points with my jersey on.”


Tags sports basketball israeli sports nba
