FIBA’s 3x3 basketball tourney hits Tel Aviv

FIBA’s 3x3 Europe Cup qualifying tournament will tip off in Israel on Friday in a milestone event for the sport in the country.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2021 20:14
THE TEL AVIV PORT created a sea-side basketball court for this weekend’s FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup qualifying tournament (photo credit: ELAD MINTZ)
A total of 28 teams, including about 100 players from 15 countries across Europe, will compete to play in the finals in September in Paris. Among the countries that will participate are Serbia, which guaranteed its participation in the Tokyo Olympics, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, Greece, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Montenegro, Turkey, Spain, Poland, Portugal, Andorra and of course the host, Israel.
The tournament will take place at Tel Aviv Port, which turned the deck into a basketball court, around which stands will be set up with seating for the general public, which can enter the complex free of charge and watch the historic sporting event. For the first time, 3-on-3 basketball is being competed as an Olympic sport in the upcoming Tokyo Games.
The Israeli women’s national team game will take place on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the Czech Republic and at 7:15 p.m. against Portugal. The men’s team match will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Croatia, at 5:15 p.m. against Portugal and at 6:15 p.m. against the Czech Republic.
The qualifiers will be held under the auspices of the Israel Basketball Association, produced by the Comtec Group and in cooperation with the Sports Authority of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and Tel Aviv Port.


