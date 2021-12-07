The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Flag Football World Championships final day move to Teddy Stadium due to high winds

The Israeli teams are out of medals contention.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 22:52
Photos from the European Flag Football Tournament in Israel (photo credit: ODED KARNI)
Photos from the European Flag Football Tournament in Israel
(photo credit: ODED KARNI)
Expected high winds on Wednesday have forced local organizers of the IFAF Flag Football World Championships to move Wednesday's medals round from Kraft Family Sports Campus to Teddy Stadium. The stadium venue is considered safer due to possible flying debris caused by a rare forecast of gale-force winds.  
Mayor Moshe Lion ensured that Teddy Stadium would be made available to the tournament which played more games than intended today at KFSC so that only the medals round remain to be played at Teddy.
Lion spoke at the opening ceremony on Sunday night addressing the 800 visiting players representing 39 teams from 23 nations.
It’s was a devastating day for the Israeli teams. After winning its three games on day one the men lost to Germany and Mexico to finish third in their group and out of medals contention. The women were 1-1 on day one and tied Brazil on day 2 and narrowly fell into 3rd in their group. 
The games at Teddy Stadium will include the full medals rounds. At 10 AM the women's semi-finals will be Brazil v Mexico and USA v Austria. At 11:15 the men's semi-finals will have Team USA meet Panama while Italy faces Mexico. The women's gold medal game will be at 15.00 and the men’s final is at 16.15. The public is invited and entry is free. 
Photos from the European Flag Football Tournament in Israel (credit: ODED KARNI)Photos from the European Flag Football Tournament in Israel (credit: ODED KARNI)
All entrants to Teddy Stadium will need to follow Green Pass guidelines.
Check Flagworld21.com for further information.


Tags sports competition flag football
