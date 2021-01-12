Flash grenade placed outside Israeli soccer player's parents' house

A "flashbang" stun grenade was placed, but not detonated, outside the house of Israeli soccer player Omer Atzili's parents on Tuesday evening.

Atzili is currently in the process of finalizing his signing with Maccabi Haifa FC, after he left Maccabi Tel Aviv last year for the Cypriot Apoel Nikosia, following statutory rape allegations.

Atzili and his fellow former-Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Dor Micha were cleared of the allegations during the trial due to claims that the girls had both lied about their age, as they told the two that they were 18 when they were in fact only 15 years old.

The grenade was found outside the house on Tuesday afternoon by Atzili's mother, and has since been taken to a police forensics lab for analysis. Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

On Monday, unidentified individuals graffitied several offensive phrases around the Atzili family home, such as "Stay away from Haifa," and "The terror begins - Atzili is a pedophile."