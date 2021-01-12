The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Flash grenade placed outside Israeli soccer player's parents' house

Atzili is currently in the process of finalizing his signing with Maccabi Haifa FC, after he left Maccabi TLV last year for the Cypriot Apoel Nikosia following statutory rape allegations.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JANUARY 12, 2021 22:23
Graffitti which was sprayed outside the home of soccer player Omer Atzili's parents' on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (photo credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)
Graffitti which was sprayed outside the home of soccer player Omer Atzili's parents' on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
(photo credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)
A "flashbang" stun grenade was placed, but not detonated, outside the house of Israeli soccer player Omer Atzili's parents on Tuesday evening.
Atzili is currently in the process of finalizing his signing with Maccabi Haifa FC, after he left Maccabi Tel Aviv last year for the Cypriot Apoel Nikosia, following statutory rape allegations.
Atzili and his fellow former-Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Dor Micha were cleared of the allegations during the trial due to claims that the girls had both lied about their age, as they told the two that they were 18 when they were in fact only 15 years old.
The grenade was found outside the house on Tuesday afternoon by Atzili's mother, and has since been taken to a police forensics lab for analysis. Police have opened an investigation into the incident.
On Monday, unidentified individuals graffitied several offensive phrases around the Atzili family home, such as "Stay away from Haifa," and "The terror begins - Atzili is a pedophile."


Tags soccer maccabi tel aviv vandalism israeli football maccabi haifa news statutory rape
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

As Biden takes office, Israel should refrain from aggravating tension

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by