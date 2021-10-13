Last night’s Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Bnei Herzliya IBPL (Israeli Basketball Premier League) match was marred with violence at the end of the match, as several fans confronted security guards after the game.

The confrontation started in the hall, gradually moving into the players' exit until the police were finally able to disperse the crowd.

Hapoel Tel Aviv fans 521 (credit: Adi Avishai)

Chairs and tables were thrown by the unruly fans, who even used iron rods in their rage, as police forcefully dispersed the post-game crowd using pepper spray.

Hapoel and Bnei Herzliya played a close, contentious match, with upstart squad Bnei Herzliya emerging victorious with a score of 79-76 on Hapoel’s home stadium.