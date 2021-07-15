The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Harel wishes Israeli delegation luck ahead of 2020 summer Olympics

The Olympic Committee is a body that conforms to the values ​​of the Harel Group, which sets an example of the values ​​of the personal commitment to excellence by those representing Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF  
JULY 15, 2021 16:07
The Harel Insurance and Finance Group is the largest insurance and finance group in Israel and a leader in the field of health insurance. 

As a leading group in the Israeli economy, we have over 80 years of accumulated experience and knowledge and close ties with institutions in Israel and abroad, for the benefit of our more than 3 million clients.
 
We see a healthy lifestyle as an important goal, placing great emphasis on encouraging a healthy and good lifestyle. We at Harel also consider it of paramount importance to support Israeli sports and in particular our representatives for the Olympic Games and are proud to take part in this activity as sponsors of the Olympic Committee and as the official insurer of the Israeli Olympic delegations.

The Olympic Committee is a body that conforms to the values ​​of the Harel Group, which sets an example of the values ​​of the personal commitment to excellence by the delegation’s athletes who are representing the State of Israel at the Olympic Games, similar to excellence in business.

As part of Harel’s support for sports and a healthy lifestyle, we work in a variety of areas, such as: integrating athletes in community-contribution projects, encouraging excellence and a healthy lifestyle, organizing health days for the benefit of employees and the general public and collaborating with various organizations such as United Hatzalah, which work to progress the field.

Harel sees paramount importance in everything related to corporate responsibility and has etched in stone the issue of social commitment, and it is involved, contributing and supporting non-profit organizations from various fields, and also encourages its employees to be involved and actively contribute to the community.
 
The spirit of our contribution and work also has results in the field: in 2020, Harel was ranked for the sixth year in a row in the “Platinum Plus” ranking, the highest ranking by the Ma’aleh organization, which ranks dozens of companies in terms of corporate responsibility. Also, in 2019, Harel published the group’s fourth corporate responsibility report, for the years 2017-2015.

This article was written in cooperation with Harel.


Tags olympics Tokyo Tokyo 2020 Olympics 2020
