Hungary devours Israel

Blue-and-white to remain in Europe's Group B after falling 44-19 in tackle football clash on the road

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 20:41
The Israel National Team in tackle football lost to the heavily favored host Hungarian National Team 44-19 this week in Székesfehérvár.
Hungary jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but Israel narrowed the deficit to 10-7 on the first play of the second quarter, a 4-yard TD pass from QB Avrami Farkas to tight end Gideon Reiz.
A few plays later, Hungary QB Mark Bencsics found star WR Adam Elek for a 70-yard TD strike and by halftime the hosts led 34-7.
Israel mounted a very late rally, scoring two touchdowns in the last 3:09 of the game, both by WR Ronnie Hayes, making the score a more respectable 44-19, the most Hungary had allowed in Group B competition.
Bencsics finished with a phenomenal stat-line of 22/29 passes for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns, of which Elek caught 7 passes for 158 yards and 2 scores. Farkas completed 18/33 passes for 243 yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Hayes totaled 2 TDs and 68 yards on offense as well 78 kick-return yards.
The Jerusalem “Big Blue” Lions [L] and the Petah Tikva Troopers [R] will face off in Israel Bowl XII on Friday to determine the 2019 champion of the Kraft Family Israel Football League. (credit: DOTAN DORON)The Jerusalem “Big Blue” Lions [L] and the Petah Tikva Troopers [R] will face off in Israel Bowl XII on Friday to determine the 2019 champion of the Kraft Family Israel Football League. (credit: DOTAN DORON)
With the win, Hungary advances to the top level of European football, while Israel, which only entered the international stage of tackle football six years ago, will remain in Group B.
Team Israel is sponsored by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf, Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker, the Ministry of Sports and Ayelet – the Federation of non-Olympic Sports.


