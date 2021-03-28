Israel and UAE Karate Federation to sign cooperation agreement

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to sign a cooperation agreement in May between their respective Karate Federations, according to a report by Inside the Games. The agreement is to cover a number of areas, including training courses and the organization of mutual camps, marking the latest sign of diplomacy between the two countries that mutually agreed to sign a peace agreement last year. Dubai was originally supposed to host the Karate World Championships in 2020 but the event was pushed to mid-November of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the UAEKF said the agreement "continues the efforts of the union to strengthen relations with different national unions of the world, develop karate systems, utilise experiences to elevate the technical and administrative levels and promote inter-union cooperation."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}