Israeli athletes break Olympic bed in Tiktok video - watch

Ben Wagner, a baseball player on the Israeli Olympics team, uploaded a video to his TikTok and Twitter accounts on Monday in which he asks how many Olympics athletes it takes to break an Olympic bed. The video then shows that the answer is nine.The video shows Ben jump on the bed and be joined by an additional man every time until nine men jump on the bed, and it breaks. The video was taken down a few hours after it was posted and as of Tuesday evening, the video could not be found on Wagner's social media accounts. However, KAN tweeted the video on their account.
The beds at the Olympic Village, which were nicknamed the anti-sex beds, were rumored to be designed to discourage personal intimate relations between the athletes, although the New York Times reported that the rumors were false. They are made of cardboard and can hold up to the weight of 200kg. The Israeli team is not the only team to have tested the beds' durability. Members of the American, Australian and Irish teams have also posted TikTok videos in which they use various methods to test the strength of the bed, such as CPR, yoga, skips and more."נראה כמה ישראלים צריך כדי לשבור את אחת ממיטות הקרטון": סרטון טיקטוק שהעלה שחקן נבחרת הבייסבול של ישראל לטוקיו 2020, בן ווגנר, מראה את שחקני הנבחרת "בוחנים" את עמידות המיטות בכפר האולימפי, כשהם קופצים על אחת המיטות בחדר עד שהיא נשברת@lianwildau pic.twitter.com/ATfDU70lww— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 27, 2021
