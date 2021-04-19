Israeli Rhythmic Gymnastics Team earns three medals at Tashkent World Cup

The national team is slated to participate in the upcoming Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

The medals occurred only two weeks after Adv. Inbar Nacht, president of Nacht Philanthropic Ventures, met with the athletes and signed a philanthropic sponsorship for the team, a precedent in itself within Israeli Olympic sports

"In recent years, the Israeli Rhythmic Gymnastics team has become an international success story... We are dedicated to supporting these amazing young athletes throughout their journey, and are proud for them to proudly wave Israel’s flag at the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo," said Nacht Philanthropic Ventures CEO Nachman Rosenberg.

The Nacht Family has sponsored an array of welfare, medical and cultural projects during COVID-19, including the ‘Tzav Hashaa’ reproduction of 66 classic Israeli songs which has been viewed by millions, and included personal financial grants to thousands of music professionals.

