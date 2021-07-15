The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's Alexander Shatilov back for his fourth Olympic Games

Shatilov will be joined by teammate and Olympic newbie, Artem Dolgopyat. The floor-dominating duo hope to take Israel gymnastics to the next level.

By GABRIELLE ABRAMS  
JULY 15, 2021 14:46
Israeli gymnast Alexander Shatilov
Uzbekistan-born Alexander Shatilov will represent Israel in men’s Artistic Gymnastics at this year’s Olympic Games. The 34-year-old has battled back from injury and illness to be healthy and ready to compete in Tokyo this summer for his fourth Games. 

Shatilov began gymnastics training at age five in Uzbekistan under the influence of his mother, who was an acrobatics coach. He made Aliyah with his family in 2002 and has since represented Israel on the world stage. 

Shatilov’s greatest accomplishments include reaching the finals at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics as well as a gold medal win at the European Championship in 2013. His 2012 performances in all-around, floor, pommels, and high bar are Israel’s best Olympic finishes in these events in history. 
Shatilov suffered various knee and ankle injuries in 2010, 2013 and 2017 that impacted his competitive opportunities. He also had a virus during the 2019 World Cup event in Baku, Azerbaijan. 

However, the seasoned veteran told International Gymnast that he has no plans to stop competing. 

“Age absolutely does not bother me,” he said. “I feel that I can still improve my skills and that is why I continue my sports career.”

Shatilov will be joined by teammate and Olympic newbie, Artem Dolgopyat. The floor-dominating duo hope to take Israel gymnastics to the next level. 


Tags olympics gymnastics Tokyo Tokyo 2020 Olympics 2020
