The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

It's not how it looks: Israeli national team defeats Moldova 1:4

The first half was embarrassing for the Israeli team, it can not be defined otherwise.

By SPORT 1  
APRIL 1, 2021 01:14
Israel's Eran Zahavi celebrates scoring their first goal against Moldova, March 31, 2021 (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Israel's Eran Zahavi celebrates scoring their first goal against Moldova, March 31, 2021
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
The Israeli National Football Team recorded its first victory in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday night when it defeated Moldova 1:4 in Chișinău, but to tell the truth, the result is a bit misleading and this is not the ability we expect to see from the team, which scored a fourth point in the campaign after the loss to Denmark and the draw against Scotland.
Despite the weakness of the Moldavians, who are 177th in the FIFA rankings and lost 8:0 to Denmark's second team last Sunday, Willi Ruttensteiner did not give up his favorite three-brake line-up. The Austrian coach also chose to give up rotation, as no less than eight players started in the squad today for the third time in less than a week. The team had a very hard time in the first half, fell behind, and a red card that Moldova received in the 50th minute helped the blue-and-whites to register a turnaround on the way to victory.
It would have looked very bad at first. The first half was embarrassing for the Israeli team, it can not be defined otherwise. Ruttensteiner's trainees were not good, failed to create situations in front of the weak opponent, for whom a goal was disqualified, and not sure justly, in the 25th minute. But that did not bother the Moldavians, who four minutes later went up to a surprising and terrible 0:1 for Israel. It happened after a mistake by Eitan Tibi, which ended in a goal by Cătălin Carp from an extension.
Just before the break, in the 45+1 minute, Dor Peretz with a great ball left Eran Zahavi in a one-on-one situation in front of the goalkeeper, and the striker found the net, equalized to 1:1 and rose to second place in the table of all-time conquerors of the Israeli team with his 25th goal in the national uniform, leaving behind Yossi Benyon and Shia Feigenbaum.
At the start of the second half, in the 50th minute, Moldova was left with 10 players when Ion Nicolaescu was sent off with a direct red card after pushing Loai Taha. From then on, it was much less difficult for the Israeli team, and Manor Solomon completed a makeover in the 57th minute and set up a makeover. Shakhtar Donetsk's midfielder continued from an extension after a rebound from Zehavi's position to the net and scored his second goal in the national uniform.
The blue-and-whites continued enjoying, and in the 65th minute, Mu'nas Dabbur scored the third after a mistake by the Moldavian goalkeeper, and just one minute later Bibars Natcho set up a 1-4 draw. By the way, right after the goal, the captain ran to celebrate with Ruttensteiner and called on the other players to join him. Towards the end, when the victory was already guaranteed, the Austrian coach finally gave some rest to the players who suffered from overload and replaced them, including Zahavi, Tibi, Eli Desa and San Menachem.


Tags soccer israeli football world cup soccer football Moldova
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by