The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Jerusalem uses 18-0 run to topple Rishon

Avdija, Mac TA rout Holon • Beersheba edges Nahariya • Mac Haifa beats Hap TA on game-winning 3

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
JULY 7, 2020 21:13
JEREMY PARGO (left) and James Feldeine (right) helped Hapoel Jerusalem earn an 88-73 road triumph over teenager Noam Dovrat (center) and Maccabi Rishon Lezion this week in Israel Winner League action (photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
JEREMY PARGO (left) and James Feldeine (right) helped Hapoel Jerusalem earn an 88-73 road triumph over teenager Noam Dovrat (center) and Maccabi Rishon Lezion this week in Israel Winner League action
(photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
Hapoel Jerusalem squashed Maccabi Rishon Lezion 88-73 this week in Israel Winner League action in a game that didn’t live up to its billing.
Rishon Lezion began the contest strong, but an 18-0 run by Jerusalem to end the first quarter sent the Reds on their way to the blowout win. John Holland led the way with 18 points, Nimrod Levi added 13 points and eight rebounds, Bar Timor chipped in with 12 points, while Jeremy Pargo scored 11 points and dished out eight assists.
Zach Hankins led Rishon with 17 points and youngster Noam Dovrat added 14 points in the loss.
Jerusalem coach Oded Katash reflected on the game.
“When you see that Rishon strengthened its team over the break you don’t expect such an easy game, but it’s still hard to judge games at this point. We can take the 15 minutes that we only gave up 20 points and that is what won us the game. Offensively we passed the ball well, we played at a good pace and I felt that we played together compared to the Holon game.”
Meanwhile, on Monday night, Maccabi Tel Aviv thumped Hapoel Holon 100-69 as the yellow-and-blue pulled away after a close first half to cruise to the 31-point victory.
Deni Avdija led all scorers with 24 points, Sandy Cohen and Angelo Caloiaro each dropped 18 points apiece while Scottie Wilbekin added 14 points in the win. Jimmy Hall, with 18 points, was Holon’s high scorer in the loss.
“This was maybe the best game that we have played since coming back from the break,” said Maccabi coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos. “We played with our mind, together and shared the ball. We had very few turnovers and whatever we did was part of the team spirit which is what I like.”
Elsewhere, Hapoel Beersheba sneaked by Ironi Nahariya 69-67 in the northern capital as Rami Hadar’s squad continued its move up the standings.
Nahariya big man Itay Segev had a chance to send the game into overtime with two late free throws, but he missed the front end forcing him to have to intentionally miss the second and hope for a put-back on a rebound. However, the Southern Reds recovered the ball to take the tight win.
Caleb Agada busted out of a first-half shooting slump to finish the game with 21 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Paul Delaney, who made his season debut for Beersheba, scored all of his 17 points in the first half to keep the visitors in the picture, while Spencer Weisz scored 10 points and added nine rebounds. Segev and Travis Warech each scored 12 points for Nahariya in the tough defeat.
Agada was upset, but motivated, about the results of the closely fought contest.
“We showed what we are capable of tonight,” said the Nahariya guard. “We played well together but still got work to do and we’ll be back in the gym tomorrow to fix some issues.”
The 25-year-old Canadian-Nigerian also spoke about Delaney’s debut with the team.
“Paul is a great player, I respect him a lot and am always looking to him to teach me new things about the game that I may not have picked up yet. His resume speaks for itself and he has a lot of experience.”
Ness Ziona recorded a much-needed 88-80 win over Hapoel Eilat to pick up its first victory since returning from the coronavirus-induced break.
Nadav Zilberstein’s squad controlled the pace of play throughout the contest, save for a third quarter hiccup that saw the Red Sea squad close to within two points and threaten the hosts.
But that would be as close as Eilat would get in the eight-point Ness Ziona conquest.
Cameron Oliver starred for Nes Ziona with 31 points and eight rebounds, Golan Gutt added 16 points while Tal Dunne checked in with 12 points. Rafi Menco led Eilat with 17 points and Devon Scott chipped in with 15 points in the loss.
Hapoel Gilboa/Galil continued its hot play with a 92-81 win at Maccabi Ashdod that saw the Port City side tumble to the Leumit League and relegation after 10 years in Israel’s top tier.
Joe Thomasson was the Galilee squad’s high scorer with 25 points as the guard continues to shine since joining Lior Lubin’s team, while Michael Young added 18 points and Yotam Hanochi scored 12 points in the win.
Paul Stoll led Ashdod with 18 points and 10 assists while Jairus Holder scored 17 points in the loss.
“Today was a great opportunity for myself and my teammates,” said Thomasson. “It was a fun game to be a part of and I’m glad I could step up big for my team when they needed me most.”
Maccabi Haifa used a game-winning three-pointer by Speedy Smith to snatch a 82-79 victory at Hapoel Tel Aviv in a hotly contested battle.
In a game that went back and forth for the full 40 minutes, with time running down, Smith stepped up from way, way downtown and drained the winner to keep the Greens in line to take fifth place.
The devastating loss sent Hapoel Tel Aviv tumbling out of a playoff spot with three games remaining in the regular season.
Smith ended with a game high 24 points and seven assists, while Roman Sorkin and Michael Brisker each scored 14 points in the win. Jordan Davis and Tomer Ginat each scored 17 points for the Reds in a losing cause.
The star of the show, Smith, told The Jerusalem Post following the game: “I believe coach had a great game plan for tonight’s game. We executed very well on defense. Our team rallied together the whole night. It was amazing to get this win and we will build from here.”


Tags Tel Aviv sports basketball rishon lezion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Moving IDF intelligence to the Negev shows the region's importance By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 10 things to know about West Bank annexation D-Day
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by