The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Local soccer league, cup brace for return to action

After long break due to pandemic, team and fans have game schedule to look forward to.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF  
MAY 14, 2020 18:06
ISRAELI SOCCER fans finally have a date to look forward to, with game action set return at the end of the month. (photo credit: DANNY MARON)
ISRAELI SOCCER fans finally have a date to look forward to, with game action set return at the end of the month.
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
The big moment Israeli soccer fans were expecting and hoping for has finally arrived.
The local Premier League on Thursday announced game dates to open the Championship and Relegation playoffs to resume the 2019/20 season after almost three months of a forced break due to the coronavirus.
The opening game that of the Championship Playoffs will take place on Saturday, May 30, with Maccabi Tel Aviv to host Hapoel Haifa at Bloomfield Stadium. That same evening, Beitar Jerusalem will entertain Hapoel Beersheba and Maccabi Haifa will kick off against Hapoel Tel Aviv.
On Monday, June 1, the Relegation Playoffs will open with a game between Bnei Yehuda and Hapoel Kfar Saba, while on Tuesday, June 2 Ashdod SC will host Hapoel Ra’anana while Ironi Kiryat Shmona will visit Maccabi.
Bloomfield Stadium will also host a fierce rivalry duel between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Beitar Jerusalem that Tuesday.
June 3 will feature the highly anticipated clash between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa, a contest which should go a long way in deciding the title.
On June 7, the Haifa derby will take place when Maccabi hosts Hapoel, and the next day Maccabi Tel Aviv visits Jerusalem.
On June 13, Maccabi Haifa will host Jerusalem, and on June 15, Hapoel Beersheba will travel to play Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Also, the schedule was released for the State Cup semifinals, both of which will be held in Netanya. On Tuesday, June 9, Maccabi Petah Tikva will meet Hapoel Tel Aviv, and the next day Yossi Abusksis and Hapoel Beersheba will meet the coach’s former team, Bnei Yehuda.


Tags sports soccer israeli sports
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by