Local soccer league, cup brace for return to action

The big moment Israeli soccer fans were expecting and hoping for has finally arrived.The local Premier League on Thursday announced game dates to open the Championship and Relegation playoffs to resume the 2019/20 season after almost three months of a forced break due to the coronavirus. The opening game that of the Championship Playoffs will take place on Saturday, May 30, with Maccabi Tel Aviv to host Hapoel Haifa at Bloomfield Stadium. That same evening, Beitar Jerusalem will entertain Hapoel Beersheba and Maccabi Haifa will kick off against Hapoel Tel Aviv.On Monday, June 1, the Relegation Playoffs will open with a game between Bnei Yehuda and Hapoel Kfar Saba, while on Tuesday, June 2 Ashdod SC will host Hapoel Ra’anana while Ironi Kiryat Shmona will visit Maccabi.Bloomfield Stadium will also host a fierce rivalry duel between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Beitar Jerusalem that Tuesday.June 3 will feature the highly anticipated clash between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa, a contest which should go a long way in deciding the title.On June 7, the Haifa derby will take place when Maccabi hosts Hapoel, and the next day Maccabi Tel Aviv visits Jerusalem.On June 13, Maccabi Haifa will host Jerusalem, and on June 15, Hapoel Beersheba will travel to play Maccabi Tel Aviv.Also, the schedule was released for the State Cup semifinals, both of which will be held in Netanya. On Tuesday, June 9, Maccabi Petah Tikva will meet Hapoel Tel Aviv, and the next day Yossi Abusksis and Hapoel Beersheba will meet the coach’s former team, Bnei Yehuda.