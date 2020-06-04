The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv marching toward title

Yellow-and-blue still undefeated after blanking second-place Maccabi Haifa • Beitar Jerusalem blanked at Bloomfield by Hapoel Tel Aviv

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
JUNE 4, 2020 19:09
MACCABI TEL AVIV is pulling away from Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli Premier League Championship Playoffs. (photo credit: DANNY MARON)
MACCABI TEL AVIV is pulling away from Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli Premier League Championship Playoffs.
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
Maccabi Tel Aviv took a giant step in the direction of wrapping up the 2019/20 championship with a 2-0 win over Maccabi Haifa at Bloomfield Stadium in Israel Premier League action on Wednesday night. With the victory, the yellow-and-blue opened up a 12-point gap with eight games remaining in the season.
Midfielder Eyal Golasa scored the first goal for Vladimir Ivic’s squad when he took a marvelous pass from Yonatan Cohen in the box and fired the ball past Greens ’keeper Josh Cohen for a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. The players celebrated the strike by holding up Eitan Tibi’s number 18 jersey to recognize their teammate who is sitting Shiva after his father had passed away earlier in the week.
The hosts doubled their advantage in the 86th minute when Matan Hozez came racing into the box from the right side and beat Cohen to sew up the win.
“This was a big game, but it was difficult for both teams to play without fans,” said a stoic Ivic. “We play for them and we hope they will be back with us soon. I can’t say that we have won the title yet as we still have a lot of games in front of us and we are professionals. We would like to finish the season undefeated, but we still have eight games including two derbies.”
Elsewhere, Hapoel Tel Aviv continued their fine play since the resumption of the season with an easy 3-0 win over Beitar Jerusalem at Bloomfield Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Reds began their scoring spree on an Omri Altman penalty in the 17th minute after Shay Eisen’s attempt from outside of the box hit Shay Konstantin’s hand good for a spot kick. Altman was busy once again in the 40th minute as Beitar’s Ofir Kriaff coughed up the ball to Maor Buzaglo, who slotted it to an oncoming Altman for his 11th goal of the season. After playing facilitator, Buzaglo put home a marker off a Michael Olaha pass to wrap up a well-earned conquest.
“Right now we are only concentrating on our immediate goals, to win games and play well,” said Reds coach Nir Klinger. “The players and staff have worked very hard during the coronavirus pandemic to make sure that everyone would be fit. You don’t forget how to play football after three months and we were able to return to the good things that we had been doing before the break.”
Jerusalem coach Roni Levi lamented his team’s effort.
“The first half was our worst of the season,” stated a disappointed Levy. “We didn’t begin the game well, we weren’t motivated and we didn’t play well tactically. We even gave them a number of gifts and helped them score goals.”
Meanwhile, at the port city, Ashdod SC stunned visiting Hapoel Ra’anana 3-2 in the relegation battle by scoring three unanswered second-half goals at the Yud Alef Stadium.
With Ra’anana in last place and headed toward the second-tier league, Eyal Lahcman’s squad took a surprise 1-0 lead in the 39th minute thanks to a free-kick strike by veteran Idan Shemesh. David Mateos doubled the advantage with a 61st-minute goal, but five minutes later Ran Ben Shimon’s team cut the lead to 2-1 on a Roie Gordana penalty.
Second-half substitute Sagiv Yehezel drew the hosts even when he put home a brilliant pass by Shlomi Azulay as the hosts continued to pressure Ra’anana.
With time ticking down, Dean David – who had missed numerous chances to score the winner late in the game for Ashdod – finally put the ball by Assaf Tzur deep into injury time to snatch the three points for Ashdod.
"I’m happy that I was able to enter the game and help the club win,” said an ecstatic Yehezkel. “It was a tough contest especially because we had dug a 2-0 hole for ourselves. But we showed a tremendous amount of character and played the full 90-plus minutes to score a sweet victory.”
Also, Maccabi Netanya dumped Ironi Kiryat Shmona 3-1 as three different goal scorers beat the northern side’s Lithuanian ’keeper Džiugas Bartkus.
Guy Melamed opened the scoring with a 36th minute goal from close in while Hen Ezra added the diamond city squad’s second goal just before half-time for a 2-0 lead at the break. Mohammed Shaker pulled a goal back in the 58th minute, but Gaby Kanichowsky salted away the victory soon thereafter to give the hosts the three points.
“I waited a long time for this,” said Ezra after having not scored after two years in the Premier League. “I’m very happy that I scored and that we won after a tough period for all of us. I had some good performances before this, but I just didn’t score.”
Hapoel Hadera’s Gilad Avramov scored in the 95th minute to earn to a 2-2 draw against Sektzia Ness Ziona.
After a scoreless first half of play, Raz Stein and Eial Strahman scored five minutes apart to take a commanding 2-0 lead with a half hour remaining in the contest. However, Roie Zikri cut the advantage to 2-1 in the 68th minute setting up Avramov’s late heroics just as the final whistle was about to be blown to give each side a point a piece.
Hapoel Haifa and Hapoel Beesheba played to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday as Nes Zamir gave Haifa the lead in the 70th minute before Josue drew the Southern Reds even 10 minutes later to close out the scoring.
Bnei Yehuda played to a scoreless draw against Hapoel Kfar Saba to split the points.
This weekend will see the Haifa derby between Maccabi and Hapoel take center stage at Sammy Ofer Stadium, struggling Beitar Jerusalem host Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Beersheba welcome surging Hapoel Tel Aviv in Championship Playoff action.
Bnei Yehuda will host Hapoel Hadera, Ashdod will travel to Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Saba will welcome Ra’anana and Maccabi Netanya will visit Ness Ziona in the Relegation Playoffs..


Tags soccer maccabi tel aviv israeli football maccabi haifa news football
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid debates over annexation, the Negev experiences lawlessnes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by