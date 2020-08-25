The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv takes home seventh Toto Cup

A pair of second half goals by Matan Baltaxa and Dan Bitton helped Giorgis Donis’s side to the title as the yellow-and-blue played with a primarily young squad for the match.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
AUGUST 25, 2020 09:05
MACCABI TEL AVIV players celebrate their second goal in Wednesday night’s 2-0 conquest of Riga FC in Champions League qualifying at Bloomfield Stadium (photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
MACCABI TEL AVIV players celebrate their second goal in Wednesday night’s 2-0 conquest of Riga FC in Champions League qualifying at Bloomfield Stadium
(photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
Maccabi Tel Aviv captured the Toto Cup for the seventh time by defeating Bnei Sakhnin 2-0 at Doha Stadium in the Galilee. A pair of second half goals by Matan Baltaxa and Dan Bitton helped Giorgis Donis’s side to the title as the yellow-and-blue played with a primarily young squad for the match, due a midweek clash in Lithuania against Suduva in Champions League second-round qualifying.
Dan Bitton got things started for Maccabi in the 65th minute when his free kick was headed by Itay Shechter right to Baltaxa, who put the ball into the back of the goal for a 1-0 lead. As the game headed into injury time, new recruit Ben Bitton sent a beauty of a cross from the left side of the box to an oncoming Dan Bitton, who beat the Sakhnin keeper to wrap up the victory.
“We’re very and they game will give us confidence,”said the winning coach Donis as he took home his first piece of hardware in Israel. “The first half was a bit tough, but we made some changes which made the difference and gave us proper balance. Our main goal is to prepare our team for our European games but I can’t say that we are 100% ready yet. We have a good team and I believe that we will advance.”
The star of the show, Dan Bitton, was all smiles after the victory. “Maccabi isn’t just a big club in Israel, it’s one that wants to win all of the titles in Israel. We’re very happy but now we have to turn our focus to our Champions League game on Wednesday.”
Hapoel Beersheba slipped by Maccabi Haifa 1-0 on a 58th minute goal by Sintayehu Sallalich to secure fifth place in Toto Cup action. David Keltjens found the speedy winger Sallalich, who made no mistake as he put the ball past Greens keeper Josh Cohen for the win ahead of their Europa League clash against Dinamo Batumi on Thursday.
“This was a good preparation game for us,” said Beersheba boss Yossi Abukasis. “Our foreign players finally played in their first game and I knew we would look better with them. We are still getting into shape but we played well defensively and we were able to close down Haifa who have a very good attack.”
Barak Bachar who faced his former team for the first time since joining Maccabi Haifa also reflected on the game as they ready for their Europa League clash against Željeznicar, “We want to win every game and we should have played a little bit smarter on the offensive side. On Thursday we have a do or die game and we will have to work hard in a game that will be tough.”
The game’s lone goal scorer Sallalich was content with his team’s showing after moving from the Carmel to the desert capital, “This was a good start and another chance to prepare for our European game as well as the Israeli league. This match wasn’t anything special for me as I come into every game ready to give the maximum and I am happy that this was the case today.”
Beitar Jerusalem got by Maccabi Netanya 1-0 on a brilliant second half goal by Shalom Edri to help the capital city side finish in third place in Toto Cup play. Edri finished off an excellent team attack which he began to give Roni Levy’s squad the victory at the Netanya Stadium. Beitar will now get ready to fly to Albania for their Europa League game at Tueta Durres.
“This was excellent preparation,” said Levy. “I was very pleased with many things that I saw as well as some that need to be worked on. We could have been a bit more accurate and I am always expecting more from my players. We will do our maximum to bring back a good result in Albania.”
Shalom Edri also reflected on the game, “It was important to finish in 3rd place and the goal was a lot of fun to score. The sky’s the limit for us.”
In other Toto Cup placement games, Bnei Yehuda downed Hapoel Kfar Saba 2-1 at Bloomfield Stadium. Luwagga Kizito opened the scoring when the Ugandan winger took advantage of a Dan Mori error to give Kfar Saba a 1-0 lead. However, a pair of Bnei Yehuda second half substitutes wiped out the deficit as Ariel Lazmi headed home the tying goal in the 66th minute and Amit Zenati scored twenty minutes later from inside the box to take the win for Elisha Levy’s squad.
Hapoel Hadera dropped Hapoel Haifa 4-2 at the Netanya Stadium in a game that saw three goals scored during injury time. Odah Marshall scored a first half brace for Hadera, but William Agada answered for the Carmel Reds in the 55th minute to cut the lead to 2-1. Shoval Gozlan helped Sharon Mimer’s team regain a two goal lead in injury time, but Gal Arel scored from the penalty spot to once again cut the Hadera lead to 3-2. However, Reef Mesika buried a gorgeous team play to seal the deal for the hosts as the referee finally blew the final whistle to end the game
.
Kiryat Shmona blanked Ashdod 2-0 in the northern capital as a first half Lucio goal and a second half Guy Ben Lulu strike helped Kobi Refuah’s side to the victory.
Joshua Halickman, the Sports Rabbi, covers Israeli sports and organizes sports adventures for tourists and residents (www.sportsrabbi.com). Follow the Sports Rabbi on Twitter @thesportsrabbi or feel free to contact the Sports Rabbi at sportsrabbi9@gmail.com


Tags Israel sports maccabi tel aviv
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Europe to follow Germany's lead and ban Hezbollah By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Trump or Netanyahu, who to believe about the UAE – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El The obsession with Rabbi Nachman and Uman is the new idolatry By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Stop the election madness, it's time for a functioning coalition – comment By UDI SHAHAM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by