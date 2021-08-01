The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Olympics: Israel's Artem Dolgopyat wins gold at gymnastics - photos

Dolgopyat will be heading home with NIS 500,000 in prize money for his new gold medal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 1, 2021 16:24
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Medal Ceremony - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Gold medallist Artem Dolgopyat of Israel poses with his medal. (photo credit: LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS)
Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat made history on Sunday, winning Israel its second-ever gold medal at the Olympics.
The athlete took home a score of 14.933 in the floor exercises.
The higher difficulty of his exercise is what put him over Spain's Rayderley Miguel Zapata, who got the same score but only took home the silver medal.
Dolgopyat added that "my floor exercise was not the best, in the qualifiers I did better. I was very stressed that it would not even be enough for a medal, but everyone was excited and made mistakes and that was enough for me and I am very happy."
The 24-year-old qualified for the Tokyo Games by winning a silver medal in the floor exercise at the 2019 World Championships held in Stuttgart, Germany.
Dolgopyat has proven over the last few years of competition that he is very capable of securing a spot on the podium just like he has done in the past which gave him a relatively good chance to be one of the pleasant surprises for Israel in Japan.
He will be heading home with NIS 500,000 in prize money for his new gold medal.
Idan Zonshine and Joshua Halickman contributed to this report.


