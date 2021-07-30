The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Olympics: US thrash Israel 8-1 in baseball

Joe Ryan, 25, a prospect traded a week ago to the Minnesota Twins from the Tampa Bay Rays, allowed a solo home run and struck out five over the first six innings

By REUTERS  
JULY 30, 2021 16:06
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Baseball - Men - Opening Round - Group B - United States v Israel - Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - July 30, 2021. Israel dugout (photo credit: REUTERS)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Baseball - Men - Opening Round - Group B - United States v Israel - Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - July 30, 2021. Israel dugout
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Japanese league players and different generations of Major League Baseball (MLB) talent secured wins for the United States and the Dominican Republic on Friday, leaving Israel with two chances to win a game and Mexico facing a big match on Saturday.
The US in their first game at Tokyo 2020 thrashed Olympic newcomers Israel 8-1. Joe Ryan, 25, a prospect traded a week ago to the Minnesota Twins from the Tampa Bay Rays, allowed a solo home run and struck out five over the first six innings.
Eddy Alvarez, 31, a 2014 silver medallist in the 5,000 meters speed skating relay and a Florida Marlins minor leaguer, drove in two runs on two doubles and scored two runs himself.
Tyler Austin, 29, playing at the ballpark he normally calls home as the home-run leader for the Japan league's Yokohama BayStars, brought in three between a two-run blast and a double and also scored again later.
Earlier, well-known former MLB players Melky Cabrera and Jose Bautista along with current Japanese league pitcher Angel Sanchez gave the Dominican Republic a 1-0 victory over Mexico.
One-time New York Yankees outfielder Cabrera, 36, pushed a liner to the left-field wall in the fifth inning to bring home the lone run.
"It wasn't only me. It was all of us," Cabrera said. "All 24 of us are heroes."
In the sixth inning, Jose Bautista, 40, formerly of the Toronto Blue Jays and playing left field, prevented Mexico from scoring by throwing out a runner at home.
Sanchez, 31, who plays for Japan's Yomiuri Giants, and reliever Ramon Rosso held Mexico to two hits each over six innings, and a trio of other pitchers did not allow a hit for the rest of the game.
On the other side, Mexico and former MLB hitter Adrian Gonzalez had a single and a walk in four plate appearances.
"Unfortunately, we hit a lot of balls at them," Gonzalez said. "But the way this whole format is we control our destiny."
If Japan (1-0) beat Mexico on Saturday, the hosts can rest until Monday's quarter-finals, but the Mexicans could steal that privilege with a two-run win over Japan.
The bottom team amongst Japan, Mexico and Dominican Republic will on Sunday face Israel, who would have one last shot before elimination if they lost that game.


Tags Israel United States olympics baseball
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should return to UNESCO - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Olympic fair and foul play

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Nachman Shai

Israel can carry the torch in the fight against antisemitism - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by